Iowa murder suspect on the lam for 2 months has been shot by California police
Anna Englund, 31, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 7
CNN’s Danny Freeman reports
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
Paul Hutchinson, 55, died by suicide one day after authorities questioned him about the cold case murder of 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins
The former model was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday for failing to attend a hearing.
Brendan Depa has autism, and his mother criticized the sentence, saying her son is "going to be taken advantage of or harmed" in prison
Maxwell S. Anderson has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson
The case was dismissed with prejudice in March
Madison Gesswein, 15, was killed in her bedroom in February 2023
A correctional officer who extracted a central Newfoundland inmate's tooth during oral surgery in October 2020 has been granted an absolute discharge.Ron McDonald had escorted an inmate to Louis Bourget's dental clinic in Gander for a procedure. While the inmate was sedated, Bourget explained the procedure to McDonald and another officer, and then suggested they perform the extraction of the four teeth.McDonald took him up on the offer. He was later charged with aggravated assault and assault wi
RCMP have released a photo of a man who is considered to be a "person of interest" in the random, fatal shooting at a rural intersection east of Calgary on Tuesday.Police are not calling the person in the image a suspect but are hoping to identify him, saying he "may have information which can assist them in this investigation."The man was seen in Cochrane on Monday between 7 and 8 a.m.Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymous
Tony Charboneau allegedly “punched and stomped” Amy Hogue before shooting her in the head, authorities allege
Adam Britton pleaded guilty to 60 charges, which also included four counts of accessing child abuse material.
Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother last heard from her daughter months before her remains were found
Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding a suspect related to hate-motivated threats and mischief in Antigonish, N.S.In a news release Friday, police said they received a report of a man who was using a mobile device to record a group of women and children on July 23."When a woman in the group asked him to stop recording, he made threats and comments related to the perceived race and background of the group members," police said in the release. "He left on foot and did not
The teen said he wanted to do a “challenge” that involved walking to the other side of the lake, but then things “turned out bad”
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.A London, Ont., judge has found former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch guilty of assault and sexual assault in relation to charges stemming from 2021 by a woman with whom he was in a tumultuous relationship and began dating in April 2020. Birtch, 49, who had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault, was found guilty of two out of the three charges. He was first charged in 2022.In his nearly t