Iowa native braces for Hurricane Milton in Tampa
Iowa native braces for Hurricane Milton in Tampa
Iowa native braces for Hurricane Milton in Tampa
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
Parts of Florida’s west coast could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
There are just four weeks until daylight saving time ends for the year. The twice-annual time changing tradition will pick back up in March.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Buttigieg confirmed on MSNBC that he and Musk had a chat on the phone after a tense X exchange.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for various counties ahead of Milton's arrival.
Hoyt Webb, 36, of Idaho, said he was filming "the homeless epidemic" when he shot an unarmed homeless man in June, authorities say
The Mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. says his community is in a "crisis situation," with already high fuel costs set to skyrocket next week as suppliers begin to bring in fuel through costly air barging.Mayor Frank Pope told CBC he is expecting the price of heating oil in his community to increase to approximately $5.50 per litre early next week. Meanwhile, pictures shared with CBC show the wholesale price of gasoline in the community was $4.60 on Thursday — up from $2.38 per litre less than a week
The girl says she wanted to punch and slap a teacher but "never wished anyone to be dead".