Iowa, Nebraska attorneys general announce 11-state coalition to create uniform labeling for herbicides
Iowa, Nebraska attorneys general announce 11-state coalition to create uniform labeling for herbicides
Iowa, Nebraska attorneys general announce 11-state coalition to create uniform labeling for herbicides
J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice
Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system
It's only a matter of time before you see one of these in real life.
J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new
(Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio
The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.
Police said the dog “is no longer in service” with the department.
Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.
First it was a tax cut for hotel and restaurant workers in Nevada, a swing state where Donald Trump proposed exempting tips from taxes. Then, in front of powerful chief executives gathered in Washington, Trump floated cutting the corporate tax rate, helping to ease concerns in the business community about his candidacy. Now Trump is calling for an end to taxing Social Security benefits, which could be a boon for retirees, one of the most politically important groups in the United States. Repeate
Former President Trump attacked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a late-night post about what he called a “nasty and totally inappropriate” interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Stephanopoulos’s contentious interview Sunday with Donalds on ABC’s “This Week” featured the pair going back and forth over Trump’s promise to pardon defendants convicted for their role…
On several occasions in the past, Conor McGregor has offered public support for Donald Trump, but all it took was one video of the former U.S. president praising Khabib Nurmagomedov to undo it all. On Monday, a clip from a Trump interview with internet personality Adin Ross…