Iowa podcasters raise awareness over mental health
Iowa podcasters raise awareness over mental health
Iowa podcasters raise awareness over mental health
We're all guilty — but for the sake of your bottom, it's time to stop.
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
"It blew my mind when I realized that wasn't common."
"It's one that sets off alarm bells for me as a former member of the evangelical church."
A young woman buys cannabis for friends - and finds herself facing up to 20 years in prison.
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused of leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in central Florida.
In the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023, residents in the German town of Kronberg were woken from their sleep by several explosions.
Selena Gomez shared pics from her incredible couples costume with Benny Blanco as Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.
"I debated whether to publish this piece. I feared these words would create even more of a rift between my in-laws and me."
According to documents and footage viewed by the New York Post, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly timed his ‘Freak Off’ parties to coincide with the biggest nights in showbiz.
A 15-year-old was charged in the gruesome, fatal shootings of five people in Fall City, Washington. His sister’s account, detailed in court documents, is giving a first glimpse into what unfolded.
Known as “Queen Elizabeth of Houston,” Elizabeth Francis died this week at age 115, making her the oldest person in the United States and the third oldest person in the world.
Try these health and wellness tips to live your best life.
Four people from three separate communities were arrested this week in connection to a homicide, several months after a group of hunters found the victim's corpse in northwestern Alberta, RCMP say.Police charged one of the suspects, a 32-year-old man, with second-degree murder. The other three were charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body, according to a news release issued Saturday evening.Fairview RCMP received a call in late May after four bear hunters found a b
"She looked awesome, but I told her that her outfit wasn't really appropriate," a woman wrote in a Reddit post
"I'm still carrying my own legacy and my own purpose, [but] I think I'm also still carrying his," Skylar Collins tells PEOPLE
Texas is one of 21 states that bans political apparel in or around voting locations
Police have charged a 16-year-old girl with second-degree murder following the death of another teenager in Perth, Ont., on Friday.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call to the area of North and Sherbrooke streets shortly before 3 p.m., where they found the teen's body. The 16-year-old was then arrested at a home in the area, police said.The accused is in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday. Her identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will
The pizzeria explained that the dough was mistakenly made with THC oil.