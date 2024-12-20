Iowa police debunk false claim about children discovered in Coca-Cola truck | Fact check

The claim: Iowa police found Coca-Cola truck 'filled with kids'

A Dec. 15 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a picture of a red Coca-Cola truck in a parking lot with a police car next to it.

"Omggg they just found a Coca Cola truck filled with kids on it (sic)," reads the post's caption. "This is from Davenport Iowa."

The post was shared more than 3,000 times in four days. Other versions of the claim were shared on Facebook.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The Davenport Police Department said the claim is false. The image shows an annual toy drive hosted by the department's police association for children and families in need.

Image shows toy drive, not crime scene

The Davenport Police Department debunked the claim in a Dec. 18 Facebook post.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unfortunately, false information has been circulating on social media, claiming that a Coca-Cola truck was involved in trafficking or endangering children at this location," the post's caption reads above the viral picture of the truck. "This is completely untrue. The images and video being shared of the Coca-Cola truck and Davenport Police vehicles are actually from last weekend's toy drive event, supporting our local youth."

The Davenport Police Association held its 22nd annual toy drive on Dec. 14 and 15 to raise money and collect new toys for children and families involved with the nonprofit Family Resources, according to the post.

Fact check: Image shows fire at Illinois chemical plant in 2021

The police association, police department and Family Resources shared numerous images from the toy drive on Facebook, including a picture of a police car and the Coca-Cola truck parked beside a sign that reads, "Make a donation and receive a complimentary Coca-Cola." Local news outlets, such as KWQC-6 and Our QC News, also reported on the event.

The police association's and department's Facebook pages include pictures from past years' toy drives as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

PolitiFact, Snopes, AFP, Lead Stories and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No children found in Coca-Cola truck in Iowa | Fact check