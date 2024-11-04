New Iowa Poll shows Democrats leading in two congressional races
Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce
"I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was," Fred Trump says of Donald's recent behavior. "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true"
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.‘s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
Election prediction markets tilted heavily towards Vice President Kamala Harris overnight after a bombshell poll released Saturday showed her ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found the Democratic nominee three points up on her GOP opponent, 47% to 44%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who has a long track record of producing results that uncannily mirror final election tallies.
Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.
The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls
The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"
The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics
The GOP presidential nominee was lethargic during his appearance in Kinston, North Carolina on Sunday
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.
Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.
Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He
Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare
Neo-Nazi personality Nick Fuentes has ridiculed Donald Trump for dressing up as a garbage man, despite once being one of his most outspoken supporters and former dinner guests. In a rant on his channel, the white nationalist streamer said MAGA was indeed a cult—echoing observations others have already made about the blind obedience of Trump’s supporters. “At the Trump rallies, they’re yelling trash for Trump, trash for Trump. And I saw other people. I saw white guys. I saw Hispanic guys, Hispani
Texas isn't just a red state, it's a beacon of conservative values. It's that way because that's how those of us who call Texas home want it to be.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Donald Trump ally and enthusiast of debunked health claims, said Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office. The failed presidential candidate, who is expected to play a key role in a future Trump administration’s health policy, made the pledge Saturday on X about fluoride, which strengthens teeth and prevents cavities — and was first added to drinking water in the U.S. in 1945. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all
Harris appeared alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays the vice president on "Saturday Night Live," in the show's last episode before Election Day.
Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even harder to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques
A series of self-inflicted wounds made by top Republicans is giving Democrats ample fodder in the final days of the 2024 election.