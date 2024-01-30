Iowa State announces 2024 football schedule
Iowa State announces 2024 football schedule
Iowa State announces 2024 football schedule
Like the proud girlfriend she is, Taylor Swift humbly refused to take credit for Travis Kelce's game-winning performance in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
If you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, get ready to pay the most for a Super Bowl game ever.
Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
Greg Olsen is widely praised for his work as the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox. With Tom Brady waiting in the wings on a lucrative deal, Olsen's next step is unclear.
The historic event is still without a main event, and ‘GSP’ is among fans’ dream participants
Tennis doubles faces uncertain future after sparse crowds at the Australian Open
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.
Hatton will reportedly make his LIV debut this week on Jon Rahm's team.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with designated hitter Justin Turner, a baseball source confirmed Tuesday. The 39-year-old Turner hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 RBIs last season for the Boston Red Sox. He declined his US$13.4-million player option with the team and received a $6.7-million buyout instead. Turner served as DH for most of the year but also spent some time in the infield, mostly at first base. The Blue Jays have yet to confirm the agreement, w
The Lakers nearly climb back from a 30-point deficit, but it was too much for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to overcome in a 135-119 loss to Houston.
After securing a provincial title with a three-man lineup, the members of Team Glenn Howard will be Regina-bound in about a month to play in the Montana's Brier. What remains uncertain is whether the short-handed crew will add a player — and if so, who — for the Canadian men's curling championship. Howard's status remains uncertain due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired left knee. Son Scott Howard skipped the team to victory at last week's Ontario playdowns and will likely throw last s
The pop icon was cheering boyfriend Travis Kelce before his team won, sending him (and T-Swift) to the Super Bowl The post Taylor Swift Tells CBS Camera to ‘Go Away Please’ in Grammys Promo During Chiefs-Ravens NFL Game | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
GENEVA — Skate Canada said Tuesday it was "extremely disappointed" with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will "consider all options to appeal." Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, Russia still stands to finish on the podium and get bronze medals ahead of fourth-place Canada. The Americans moved into the gold medal position and Japan has been upgraded to silve
The 49ers running back and his fiancée celebrated the NFC Championship win on Sunday night
Patrick Mahomes walked toward coach Andy Reid, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling hearing each of the next six words clearly.
The sky's the limit for Lee Saretsky.Saretsky and his three friends — Derek Davis, Jordan Janzen and Jonah Alain — have turned a decommissioned aircraft into an ice fishing shack near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, about 65 kilometres northwest of Regina.The idea came from a listing for the plane — a British Aerospace Jetstream previously owned by Fort McMurray, Alta.-based Air Mikisew — that Saretsky saw on Facebook Marketplace in the summer of 2022.From left to right, Derek Davis, Jonah
The NFL legend reflected on his 2022 dance-off with the Kansas City Chiefs star on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
NASCAR returns in February with the Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles before drivers prepare for NASCAR’s most famous race: the Daytona 500.