Iowa State coach Matt Campbell discusses ISU's win over Iowa
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell discusses ISU's win over Iowa
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell discusses ISU's win over Iowa
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
The Philadelphia Eagles were a yard from icing a season opening win in Sao Paulo. The Eagles, revamped after spiraling out of control to wrap up a disappointing 2023 season, mounted a comeback to take a late 31-29 lead over the Green Bay Packers. With less than a minute…
The Green Bay Packers are stuck in a very difficult spot with quarterback Jordan Love's injury. While the team avoided the nuclear scenario of Love missing the rest of the season, his reported
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
Elliotte Friedman revealed one free agent who has interest in playing for the Edmonton Oilers.
Marner is gearing up for his final year of a six-year, $65.41 million contract with the Leafs.
Caitlin Clark and the Fever mounted a comeback against the Lynx on Friday, but it was not enough. The Indiana Fever's win streak ends at five games.
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
Aryna Sabalenka has risen to the top of the pro tennis world with a win at the 2024 Australian Open and has been terrific in other Grand Slams. She's a bona fide star as of publishing this. She's also spoken about how happy she is with
Hoping to show its first-round exit at the Copa America was a fluke, the United States instead displayed an alarming lack of intensity and an abundant defensive disarray that resulted in its first home loss to Canada since 1957. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada dominated 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for just its second win over the Americans in 27 matches over 99 years on U.S. soil. While Jesse Marsch, Canada's American-born coach, glowed following a win over a team that bypassed him for its coaching opening last year, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas rebuked himself and his players.
The Green Bay Packers wasted a golden opportunity to start their season on a winning note with Jordan Love running their offense.