Iowa State Patrol clocks teen driving 105 mph on highway

STORY: :: Drone footage reveals a 'cemetery' for hundreds of cars destroyed by the floods in Spain's Paiporta :: November 5, 2024:: Paiporta, Spain:: Julia Escolando, Resident:: "My cars are lost. We had three cars, a motorbike and another car from work. And we have lost everything. All is lost."More than 100,000 cars were damaged by the floods, Sonia Luque, coordinator of the Network of Road Assistance Companies (REAC), said.With over 60 dead, Paiporta is one of worst affected areas by the disaster that has killed at least 217 and left dozens missing.Public anger has mounted over what locals decry as a slow and insufficient response by authorities, which led to King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez being pelted with mud during their visit on Sunday (November 3).