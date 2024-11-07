Iowa State Patrol clocks teen driving 105 mph on highway
Iowa State Patrol clocks teen driving 105 mph on highway
Iowa State Patrol clocks teen driving 105 mph on highway
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
Connor Barba died in the crash, while his mother, Megan Barnett, was seriously injured
(Reuters) -When Reuters reported in April that Tesla had scrapped plans for a long-promised, next-generation $25,000 electric vehicle, the automaker’s stock plunged. Chief Executive Elon Musk rushed to respond on X, his social-media network. Tesla’s stock recovered some of its losses.
Two men have been charged with stunt driving after two motorcycles were seen weaving through traffic at high speeds in Whitby on Tuesday before one of them crashed.The crash happened in the area of of Dundas Street W. and Lakeridge Road S. Police were called to the scene at about 3:05 p.m.The motorcyclist who crashed suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police said in a news release on Wednesday.Police said he lost control of his motorcycle and veered off the roadw
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
Two pedestrians have died after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents Monday evening — including an 11-year-old boy in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.The boy, a member of the Hasidic community, was on his way to a store to buy school supplies, said Mayer Feig, a spokesperson for the community."The community is in deep mourning and deep shock," Feig said. "It's a tight-knit community where everybody knows each other."The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. The driver was turning right o
With today's inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary. Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are...
As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...
We know all too well that Toronto can be hard to get around on a normal day.But with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to the city this month, commuting could get complicated — whether or not you're one of the lucky fans that scored a ticket. Swift's six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre will take place Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, with over half a million mostly out-of-town visitors expected to flood roads and public transit. Taking the TTC St Andrew and Union stations on Line 1 are the closest t
Officials say around a dozen boats ran aground in Vancouver after a windstorm on Monday, with the coast guard and police tasked with cleanup.The Vancouver Park Board said in a Tuesday statement that around a dozen vessels were pushed onto beaches as a fierce storm led to winds of up to 70 km/h at Vancouver International Airport and left hundreds of thousands without power in the Lower Mainland.In a statement, the Canadian Coast Guard said three vessels were reported to have run aground in the Fa
STORY: :: Drone footage reveals a 'cemetery' for hundreds of cars destroyed by the floods in Spain's Paiporta :: November 5, 2024:: Paiporta, Spain:: Julia Escolando, Resident:: "My cars are lost. We had three cars, a motorbike and another car from work. And we have lost everything. All is lost."More than 100,000 cars were damaged by the floods, Sonia Luque, coordinator of the Network of Road Assistance Companies (REAC), said.With over 60 dead, Paiporta is one of worst affected areas by the disaster that has killed at least 217 and left dozens missing.Public anger has mounted over what locals decry as a slow and insufficient response by authorities, which led to King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez being pelted with mud during their visit on Sunday (November 3).
Kia debuted two new concept vehicles at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas today.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was among five people who died in the fiery crash of a small business jet near a suburban Phoenix airport, authorities said Wednesday.
Six boaters, who went crabbing off the coast of Bodega in California, were reported missing Saturday after they failed to return to shore.
It's no secret that cars -- compact or otherwise -- have become more expensive. According to ConsumerReports, the average cost of a new car was over $48,000 in 2023. In comparison, new cars cost...
Five people were killed when a small plane crashed through a fence and hit a car while aborting takeoff at an Arizona airport Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Auto parts supplier Schaeffler plans to reduce its workforce and close two locations, just days after union officials warned of VW factory closures.
HANOI (Reuters) -Two Vietnamese air force pilots parachuted to safety before their twin-seat military plane crashed in the province of Binh Dinh during a landing attempt in difficult weather on Wednesday, state media said. Binh Dinh Newspaper, the mouthpiece of authorities in Binh Dinh, reported late on Wednesday that the military had succeeded in rescuing both pilots and were taking them out of a forest.
The deal includes a 38% raise for employees over four years, as well as a higher 401(k) contribution and a ratification bonus of up to $7,000.
PARIS (Reuters) -Tyre maker Michelin plans to close two of its French factories, affecting about 1,250 workers, it said on Tuesday as Europe's embattled automotive sector comes under increasing pressure. The French company, founded 135 years ago, cited high costs and cheap Asian competition for the closure of its Cholet and Vannes sites in western France. Michelin's announcement comes just weeks after unions at Europe's largest car manufacturer Volkswagen warned of planned plant closures and peers including Peugeot-maker Stellantis issued hefty profit warnings.