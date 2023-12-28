Iowa State star defensive back TJ Tampa opts out of bowl game

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Bill Belichick seemed content to take the game into overtime, but Sean Payton wanted another crack in regulation, so he called a pair of timeouts that ultimately helped the New England Patriots all but torpedo the Denver Broncos' playoff plans with a 26-23 stunner at frigid Empower Field on Christmas Eve. The Broncos had rallied to tie it at 23 earlier in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdowns and a couple of 2-point conversions. And they got the ball back at their 39 with 1:42