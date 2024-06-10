Iowa teen dies, two more injured in Warren County rollover crash
Iowa teen dies, two more injured in Warren County rollover crash
Iowa teen dies, two more injured in Warren County rollover crash
Warren County crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Since President Biden's executive order went into effect on June 5, daily encounters at the border have seen a slight decrease from a seven-day average.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.
Critics slammed the conspiracy theorist lawmaker over the bonkers comparison.
The family of the 45-year-old woman reported her missing after they say she failed to return home. Her body was cut out of the snake Friday.
Umm Hudaifa - widow of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - says she tried to leave him but couldn’t.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Rayna Dove kept careful notes about her attempts to move out of the shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L., where her mother says she was "living in fear."
Rebecca Grossman struck and killed two boys in 2020 as they were walking across a street at a crosswalk with their parents
Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, went missing on Symi, Greece, on Wednesday.
Jenn Buta has been campaigning since her son was targeted by sextortionists in Nigeria - a hotspot for scammers.
British Columbia's securities watchdog and the RCMP say they have sent out warnings to nearly a dozen suspected "money mules" — people alleged to have transferred money on behalf of criminals.The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) identified 10 suspects after it uncovered information that they sent or received money or cryptocurrency that was obtained from victims of investment fraud, according to the RCMP.The suspects in Metro Vancouver were hand-delivered warning letters in late May, according
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 687,808 vehicles. This includes Kia, Honda, Toyota and Ford cars.
Electric vehicle growth is waning, leaving the wider industry wondering if it’s spending billions of dollars wisely. Politics, vehicle affordability, and charging infrastructure have all been blamed. “We’re entering new customers, the mainstream customers are not willing to pay a premium for EVs,” Farley told Barron’s. “They don’t know how to handicap the charging.”
NEW YORK (AP) — A retired police officer convicted of murdering four people, including a man he tortured and strangled over stolen drug money, was sentenced Monday to four consecutive life terms in prison.
The 39th president of the United States has been in hospice care since 2023
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged Monday that authorities have had to set up camps for displaced people after some 4,200 residents fled a town in the southern state of Chiapas.
PENTICTON, B.C. — Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are looking for witnesses after they say a 93-year-old woman was pushed in front of a moving city bus.
Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison, is now operating in the United States.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
The Halton Police have arrested four individuals following an investigation into a home renovation fraud in the Halton region. Police were called to a residence in Oakville on May 30, 2024, after a victim reported being scammed out of a significant amount of money by suspects claiming to represent a company called "Approved Roofing and Masonry." The suspects had initially approached the victim, offering a free chimney inspection and repair. After agreeing on a price, the suspects continually inf