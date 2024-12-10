Iowa weather: Another arctic wave bringing snow chances tonight
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
The Russian-born, American artist has garnered critical acclaim for her subtle, unnerving images of Florida’s collapsing pastel-pink landscapes.
Stay alert for slick roads as freezing rain falls throughout portions of Ontario on Monday
Experts say the multi-billion project would be a 'death sentence' for the Shompen people.
Explosive weather bomb to bring snow, rain, and freezing rain across portions of Eastern Canada later this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
Slippery roads are in the forecast for the morning commute on Monday. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday
A unique weather bomb will develop over eastern North America this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
A blast of heavy snow over parts of the eastern Prairies has resulted in road and highway closures, as well as several school closures.
Officials said the 52-year-old victim, who had worked at the zoo since 2015, entered the tiger's cage without complying with proper protocol.
DIEPPE, N.B. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing New Brunswick's clean electricity grid.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia has given the green light to nine wind energy projects to help power the province's economy and light up 500,000 homes, Premier David Eby said Monday.
Commuters, watch out for slick roads Monday as freezing rain slickens roads and surfaces. Some parts of southern Ontario are at higher risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the hazard zones and timing.
Scientists used satellite imagery to confirm that a previously undiscovered tornado tore through the Australian outback in late 2022
Snow moves in tonight and ice Tuesday morning
The Shortnose Cisco was thought wiped out by invasive species and overfishing decades ago from where it was known to live, in Lakes Michigan and Huron.
The world's oldest known wild bird has laid an egg at the estimated age of 74 on a North Pacific island, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
Road conditions remained treacherous Monday in many areas of Saskatchewan after the weekend's winter storm.The storm dumped freezing rain and then blowing snow across a wide swath of the province.Members of a downhill ski group from Regina found themselves in the thick of it as they headed home from Canmore, Alta., on Sunday. Some of them made it home, while others hunkered down in hotels along the way.Kelly Lucas was one of the last in the group to get on the road Sunday, so he had the benefit
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — About 87,000 people were being evacuated in a central Philippine region Tuesday a day after a volcano briefly erupted with a towering ash plume and superhot streams of gas and debris hurtling down its western slopes.
A ferocious storm battering Ireland and the United Kingdom turned deadly as wind gusts topped 80-90 mph.