Iowa weather: Another arctic wave bringing snow chances tonight

Road conditions remained treacherous Monday in many areas of Saskatchewan after the weekend's winter storm.The storm dumped freezing rain and then blowing snow across a wide swath of the province.Members of a downhill ski group from Regina found themselves in the thick of it as they headed home from Canmore, Alta., on Sunday. Some of them made it home, while others hunkered down in hotels along the way.Kelly Lucas was one of the last in the group to get on the road Sunday, so he had the benefit