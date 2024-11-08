Iowa weather: Another gorgeous fall day ahead with rain chances this weekend
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, destroying hundreds of homes, knocking out the country’s power grid and damaging other infrastructure.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."
Some areas saw more than 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael pushed into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night after plowing across western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with winds so powerful it knocked out the entire country's power grid.
Rafael is now a Category 3 hurricane as it nears the coast of western Cuba, and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding to portions of the country
The category three storm made landfall on Wednesday and is expected to bring storm surges and floods.
Crews have been out in full force over the last 24 hours working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers after Monday's windstorm. Trees toppled on roads, vehicles, homes, and utility poles. As Emily Lazatin reports, cleanup for some will take a long time.
Signs of winter are showing up, including solar winter. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic explains.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
A rare EF0 tornado hit B.C.'s Sunshine Coast on Monday, knocking down trees and leaving some drivers stranded
California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” blazes. (AP Video by Marcio Sanchez and Noah Berger)
All watches and warnings have been discontinued.
Dramatic footage captured a storm knocking over several trees in British Columbia’s Halfmoon Bay on Monday, November 4.Darren Hemstreet posted this video of a “massive windstorm” to TikTok and told Storyful he filmed it in Halfmoon Bay.“The shock of the storm’s intensity and the destruction clearly freaked out my employee whom you can hear in the background,” Hemstreet told Storyful.Storms thrashed the region with gusty winds on Monday, knocking out power for residents, according to Canadian news reports. Credit: Darren Hemstreet via Storyful
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
Damage to a popular multi-use trail in the Halifax area that was the recent target of vandalism has left a non-profit group "devastated" and on the hook for potentially thousands of dollars in repairs.RCMP are investigating the damage to the B.L.T. trail, which is believed to have occurred sometime between the night of Nov. 2 and the following morning.Ten metal gates meant to prevent large vehicles from accessing the trail were torn down, bent or destroyed, according to the B.L.T. Rails to Trail
AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson tracks severe weather, which is expected to bring heavy snow to the Rockies and hail, flooding and gusty winds to the Plains from Nebraska to Texas.
Meteorologist Devon Lucie breaks down all the latest stats and track on Rafael, then steps us through the likeliest forecast it will take in its path and how strong it will get while focusing on what impacts it could bring to Southeast Louisiana and when, then gets a glance at our local forecast over the next several days covering what fog could do the next couple of mornings, how warm we'll be, and when the next likeliest round of rain returns.
They look like jellyfish but aren’t. Here’s what to know about the sightings.
Rafael continues to strengthen and is now a Category 2 hurricane closing in on Cuba after lashing the Cayman Islands in the western Caribbean with strong winds and heavy rain Tuesday night.