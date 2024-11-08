Iowa weather: Another gorgeous fall day ahead with rain chances this weekend

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie breaks down all the latest stats and track on Rafael, then steps us through the likeliest forecast it will take in its path and how strong it will get while focusing on what impacts it could bring to Southeast Louisiana and when, then gets a glance at our local forecast over the next several days covering what fog could do the next couple of mornings, how warm we'll be, and when the next likeliest round of rain returns.