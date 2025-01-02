Iowa weather: Central, western Iowa counties under winter weather advisory Thursday

CBC

Invasive species researchers are heralding a dip in the City of Vancouver's Japanese beetle population as a win after years-long efforts to stop the spread of the ravenous plant-munching bug.But they're also warning that the work is far from over with its detection in other areas of B.C.According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the organization responsible for trapping the insect, no Japanese beetles were detected in Vancouver in 2024 for the first time since the pest was spotted