Iowa weather: Clouds move in and strong winds return
Southern California has experienced deadly flooding in recent days. So, where is the rain and energy going next? Well, Canada.
Over 100,000 customers remain without power in California Tuesday morning as a powerful storm continues to batter the state.
Bedi Singh was in his Sydney, N.S., apartment early Sunday afternoon with his girlfriend playing video games when a day of boredom was suddenly interrupted.Between the snow accumulating outside of his ground-floor unit and the snow coming down from the building's roof, the pressure on windows in his unit was so intense that they started bursting."I was just on my bed and it fall down and boom, the living room [window] went down, my room window gone. Then 10 minutes later boom, another gone. Then
The heaviest snow from a multi-day, historical event is now done with the Maritimes, allowing for cleanup efforts to begin. Attention turns to Newfoundland on Tuesday for what's left of the epic snowstorm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening. The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days. Virtually all of Southern California was unde
HALIFAX — Some residents in Cape Breton were anxiously awaiting rescue on Tuesday after a huge dump of heavy, wet snow over the weekend jammed entrances to homes, blocked roadways and prompted a local state of emergency. The cleanup has been underway for days in Nova Scotia, after up to 150 centimetres of snow accumulated in parts of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, including Sydney, the largest community on the island. Snowplows are accompanying ambulances to get to people in need of medi
California braces itself for a catastrophic flooding event as an atmospheric river pounds the coast. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network dives deep into the details of this impending disaster, shedding light on the factors contributing to the catastrophic flooding
Heavy snow pummeled coastal areas of Nova Scotia in Canada over the weekend as a strong low-pressure system stalled just off the Canadian Maritimes.
Bald eagle mother Jackie braved the atmospheric river and kept her eggs warm through tropical storm-force winds, relentless rain then snow.
The storm fed off of unusually warm waters as it grew. It also reached "bomb cyclone" status as it neared California.
When rainstorms like this week’s powerful atmospheric river hit California, the earth begins to move. Water rushing down mountains and hills picks up soil and vegetation, as well as boulders, trees and cars that can become battering rams. Commonly called mudslides, these dangerous torrents are usually referred to by geologists and first responders as debris flows, which the U.S. Geological Survey describes as fast-moving landslides capable of exceeding 35 mph (56 kph).
The Los Angeles River was unusually high on Monday, February 5, as a severe storm system hit the south California region, breaking rainfall records, flooding multiple streets, and causing numerous mudslides.Footage captured by X user @IrishMew shows the fast-moving river sweeping debris along in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, with the recorder commenting, “It looks like someone lost their boat.” Credit: @IrishMew via Storyful
Floodwaters inundated parts of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, as a severe storm system gripped Southern California.Footage posted to X shows conditions in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday night.A flood watch would remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @ilikealice/Steve Kefalas via Storyful
A powerful storm being driven by an atmospheric river is hitting California and southwestern Arizona hard as of Monday. At least 3 people have died to tree-falling incidents. Roughly 38 million people are being affected by severe floods, mudslides and winter conditions.
A deadly and extreme atmospheric river overtook California Saturday and remained over the southern part of the state through Tuesday. The storm caused record rainfall, heavy snow and high winds, which knocked out power to nearly a million people while snarling travel. More than 300 mudslides or debris flows were reported and at least three people were killed by falling trees. On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight California counties, including Los Angeles and S
The atmospheric river that has drenched Southern California with days of torrential rain is spreading east Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and possible flash flooding to parts of southern Nevada and the Desert Southwest.
A vacationer woke up to chairs, couch cushions and branches scattered across his resort in Mexico on Tuesday, February 6, after severe weather hit the Yucatan Peninsula.Video from Nick J Frank shows the rough scene from the “morning after” the storm lashed his beach resort in Isla Holbox, on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. “Still no water or power,” Frank wrote in a post to X. “We’re going to try and get to the ferry on the other side of the island and leave. But the streets are flooded and it looks like we’ll have to wade through waist-high water.”The storm knocked out power for some in the region and downed trees and electricity poles, according to local reports.The cold front is expected to continue to bring rain, gusty winds, and large waves to the area, Mexico weather officials said on Tuesday. Credit: Nick J Frank via Storyful
Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in its Eastern zone will continue to be reduced following a weekend snowstorm. That zone comprises Antigonish and Guysborough counties as well as Cape Breton, where up to 150 centimetres of snow accumulated in some areas. The health authority says its focus today will be on emergency and urgent care, and is asking patients to consider whether any non-urgent appointments can be rescheduled. The provincial government says residents of the Cape Breton