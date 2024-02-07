Iowa weather: Clouds move in and strong winds return

Storyful

A vacationer woke up to chairs, couch cushions and branches scattered across his resort in Mexico on Tuesday, February 6, after severe weather hit the Yucatan Peninsula.Video from Nick J Frank shows the rough scene from the “morning after” the storm lashed his beach resort in Isla Holbox, on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. “Still no water or power,” Frank wrote in a post to X. “We’re going to try and get to the ferry on the other side of the island and leave. But the streets are flooded and it looks like we’ll have to wade through waist-high water.”The storm knocked out power for some in the region and downed trees and electricity poles, according to local reports.The cold front is expected to continue to bring rain, gusty winds, and large waves to the area, Mexico weather officials said on Tuesday. Credit: Nick J Frank via Storyful