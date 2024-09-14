Iowa weather: Clouds and some rain chances return

Cover Media

Trent the ginger cat had a lucky escape when he was rescued by the RSPCA and fire service after falling into a huge storm tank at a sewage plant in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The bedraggled feline was spotted by a member of the public who was working at the plant that day. They were concerned that the cat wouldn't be able to get out - and could potentially drown if there was heavy rain - so contacted the RSPCA. RSPCA Inspector Nicola Johnson, who attended the site said, “The poor cat was 10 metres down there - he must have gotten in by falling. We don't know how long he had been in there as it might have taken time for someone to notice a cat was in there - it's not something you expect to see!” Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and, using a ladder, the crew managed to get into the storm tank and safely capture the cat. Nicola checked the cat over and, though a little scared from his ordeal, he had no injuries. “Given that he was rescued from a Severn Trent plant, we have named him Trent,” said Nicola. “The name suits him well!” Trent was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre but isn't microchipped so if an owner doesn't come forward soon, adventurous Trent will need adopting!