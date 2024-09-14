Iowa weather: Clouds and some rain chances return
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
Gordon, the seventh named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, formed far out in the open ocean.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about the rain chances and the wide variance in rainfall amounts around the viewing area.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said, and was heading on a forecast path that would take it over or near the resort-studded area of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
As tropical storm Bebinca barrels towards waters off northern Taiwan gathering strength into a possible typhoon, weather forecasters in Taipei are using a new and so far successful method to help track its path - artificial intelligence (AI). AI-generated forecasts, some powered by software from tech giants including Nvidia, whose chips are made by Taiwan's homegrown semiconductor champion TSMC, have so far outperformed traditional methods in predicting typhoon tracks. In July, it was AI-based weather models, used for the first time, that helped Taiwan better predict the path and impact of Typhoon Gaemi, the strongest to strike the island in eight years that brought record-breaking rainfall.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's devastating wildfire on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was about to arrive.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
La Nina is expected this winter. Here's what that means for Northern California.
Trent the ginger cat had a lucky escape when he was rescued by the RSPCA and fire service after falling into a huge storm tank at a sewage plant in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The bedraggled feline was spotted by a member of the public who was working at the plant that day. They were concerned that the cat wouldn't be able to get out - and could potentially drown if there was heavy rain - so contacted the RSPCA. RSPCA Inspector Nicola Johnson, who attended the site said, “The poor cat was 10 metres down there - he must have gotten in by falling. We don't know how long he had been in there as it might have taken time for someone to notice a cat was in there - it's not something you expect to see!” Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and, using a ladder, the crew managed to get into the storm tank and safely capture the cat. Nicola checked the cat over and, though a little scared from his ordeal, he had no injuries. “Given that he was rescued from a Severn Trent plant, we have named him Trent,” said Nicola. “The name suits him well!” Trent was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre but isn't microchipped so if an owner doesn't come forward soon, adventurous Trent will need adopting!
UPDATED with more details: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Malibu and nearby communities at 7:28 a.m. today, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 2.8 aftershock arrived just minutes later, followed by four more ranging from 2.7-3.5 in the next hour-plus. The first quake, originally reported as a 5.1 but later downgraded, was centered five miles …
Ridge of high pressure is going to remind a lot of folks of summer in Southern Ontario this weekend. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Francine slammed into Louisiana's coast as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday leaving hundreds of thousands without power and widespread flooding.
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
It’s going to be another active week across the Prairies as a familiar pattern spreads over the region
VANCOUVER — An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.