Iowa weather: Cloudy stretch with rain chances returning
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
Police are responding to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.Despite the large number of incidents, Fathi said most invo
After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som
West coast states are spending millions to protect their inland waterways from invasive crabs. In some places, otters are just eating them.
One system after another continues to batter the B.C. coastline bringing heavy rainfall and risking power outages for Christmas Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday.
As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A national park in Newfoundland has made the unusual move of opening in the winter so people can catch a glimpse of its rare and menacing new guest.
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Five to 15 centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate by Monday evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The more significant snowfall was fo
TORONTO — A white Christmas is forecasted for parts of Ontario as winter weather and snowfall sweeps across the province Monday.
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
Frigid temperatures overnight, but milder temperatures are in store later this week across south-central Pennsylvania
A Calgary non-profit says wildlife cameras have detected thousands of free-roaming dogs in leash-only areas of the city. The group says the pups are disturbing local wildlife in the green spaces.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A snowstorm across the Balkans brought traffic chaos, closed schools and left thousands of homes without electricity in Croatia and Bosnia on Monday, while the bad weather hampered efforts in Slovenia to reach two hikers stranded in the Alps.
We need early warnings, stronger seawalls, and people who know the risks.
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.