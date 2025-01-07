Iowa weather: Cold lingers with mainly dry weather persisting
Iowa weather: Cold lingers with mainly dry weather persisting
Iowa weather: Cold lingers with mainly dry weather persisting
Weeks of rain will give way to an extended period of dry, calm weather across southern B.C.
A multi-day snow squall event has finally subsided in Ontario after consecutive days of hazardous travel and hefty accumulations for parts of the province
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
A clubhouse at a southern Manitoba golf course was ravaged by a fire on Saturday, less than a week after its grand reopening from a fire that destroyed the building three years ago.The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the impact of its loss has devastated community members in Morden, Man., said the city's Mayor Nancy Penner on Sunday morning. "It feels especially heartbreaking given that we had just celebrated the ribbon cutting on New Year's Eve," she said of the Minnewasta Golf and Count
New evidence that low levels of atmospheric CO2 led to the longest ice age in Earth’s history.
The global fight against the climate crisis will soldier on without the leadership of the United States
An avalanche hit Little Cottonwood Canyon just outside of Salt Lake City over the weekend, coating the slope and neighboring roadway with several inches of snow.
The Toronto Zoo ended 2024 by bidding farewell to two geriatric, long-term residents, a 25-year-old spotted hyena and an 11-year-old American moose — the last in a series of animal deaths at the zoo last year. The hyena, Moja, became lethargic and weak on Christmas Day, the zoo said in a social media post on Saturday. After his health rapidly declined, "it was determined that euthanasia was warranted given poor prognosis for recovery," the zoo said. Moja was on the upper end of spotted hyena lif
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice comes into effect from 17:00 GMT on Monday.
LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain brought widespread disruption across Europe on Sunday, particularly in the U.K. and Germany, with several major airports forced to suspend flights.
Join Emily Pike as she explains the latest forecast heading into the next work week.
Heavy snow warnings remain in place across northern England - with the weather leaving thousands without power across the UK and causing disruption at airports.
Freezing rain and ice pellets are a dangerous and disruptive winter weather hazard
A 22-year-old Spanish tourist has died after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand. Student Blanca Ojanguren Garcia had been visiting the island of Yao Yai in southwestern Thailand with her boyfriend when the attack took place, according to local media reports. The couple had been bathing one of the elephants when Ms Garcia passed in front of it and it gored her with its tusk, a worker at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre told EFE.
Winter weather isn’t always a snowy wonderland. Strange things happen in the world when temperatures plunge
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of people were rescued Monday from flooded homes and stranded cars as a soggy and cold spell continued to disrupt life across parts of the U.K. and more wintry weather was expected.
How to prepare your home for a winter storm
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos in Orchard Park Sunday afternoon in a Wildcard playoff matchup. Weather is expected to be quiet with light snow and cold temps.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Anthony Bordanaro has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Meteorologist Melissa Hall has the latest on gusty winds and cold temperatures bringing single digit wind chills to the area.