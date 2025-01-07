Iowa weather: Cold lingers with mainly dry weather persisting

CBC

A clubhouse at a southern Manitoba golf course was ravaged by a fire on Saturday, less than a week after its grand reopening from a fire that destroyed the building three years ago.The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the impact of its loss has devastated community members in Morden, Man., said the city's Mayor Nancy Penner on Sunday morning. "It feels especially heartbreaking given that we had just celebrated the ribbon cutting on New Year's Eve," she said of the Minnewasta Golf and Count