Iowa weather: Cold, snow and chances for freezing rain
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
Incoming, blustery winds and snow squalls to southern Ontario. A deepening low pressure to the east, and Arctic air from the west clash over Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the widespread windy and squally conditions set to hit the region.
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
A humpback whale makes one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, raising alarm.
The president-elect offers his spin on permitting reform as Congress debates legislation.
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions, Atlantic Canada, as a powerful storm cuts across through Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- A severe storm raking the US East Coast will intensify rapidly on Wednesday, threatening to trigger power outages as it unleashes heavy rain and winds on New York City and the rest of the region.
Driven by strong Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu continues to burn, scorching nearly 4,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, and is now 7% contained. More than 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze that is being fueled by dry brush and low humidity. Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.
London Zookeepers reported that Christmas had “come early” for some of its residents, kicking off the season with festive treats and perfumed gifts for the animals in its care.The zoo shared adorable footage of its endangered Asiatic lion couple, Bhanu and Arya, and their nine-month-old cubs, Mali, Synali, and Shanti, enjoying the cubs’ first holiday season. The lions were gifted “golden presents perfumed with frankincense and myrrh fragrances.”“These scented gifts are novel offerings to encourage the lions to put their great sense of smell to the test, exploring the unfamiliar smell and the wrapped present boxes,” the zoo said in a press release.Other footage shows the zoo’s group of Black-capped squirrel monkeys diving into advent calendars, each filled with insects, nuts, and seeds “for an incredible breakfast to start the day.”“The boxes will offer the highly dexterous monkeys new challenging ways to search for their food, utilising their excellent foraging skills to open the cardboard advent presents,” the zoo said.The zoo was offering nighttime sleepovers at their lodges through December, which include “wintery treats and mulled wine, and nighttime tour of the Zoo, and special gifts for children on arrival.” Credit: ZSL London Zoo via Storyful
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — About 87,000 people were being evacuated in a central Philippine region Tuesday a day after a volcano briefly erupted with a towering ash plume and superhot streams of gas and debris hurtling down its western slopes.
Arla Foods announced it would be introducing the additive to its cow feed last week, sparking backlash online. But is it actually dangerous?
OKAPI WILDLIFE RESERVE, Congo (AP) — Scattered along the banks of the Ituri River, buildings cram together, cranes transport dirt and debris scatters the soil. The patches of trees are a scant reminder that a forest once grew there.
Analysing sediments can help scientists to predict how climate change will influence natural disasters.
The deer fell through the ice twice but the brothers were able to get it out the water by using a rope.
Western and southern New Brunswick are in for a messy few days.Environment Canada has put out freezing rain and rainfall warnings for Fredericton, Saint John, Edmundston and St. Stephen.There's some uncertainty around the duration and intensity of precipitation but the freezing rain could last for four to six hours overnight."Initially it may fall as ice pellets or freezing drizzle for a period, followed by freezing rain before transitioning to rain on Wednesday," Environment Canada said. Follow
An atmospheric river and developing bomb cyclone are bringing heavy rain and fierce winds to the East Coast, creating both challenges and unexpected benefits for ski resorts. (AP video by Lisa Rathke and Nick Perry)