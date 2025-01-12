Iowa Weather: Cold and windy Sunday

Latest Stories
- ABC News
Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- The Weather Network
Arctic air onslaught coming to a Canadian city near you
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
- People
Bette Midler Shares Video of Family Singing After Their Home of 37 Years is Destroyed in L.A. Fire: 'So Glad We Can Offer Some Small Comfort’
The actress posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Weather Network
Shovels on standby: A snowy weekend is unfolding in southern Ontario
Snow will both start and end the weekend in southern Ontario, with some additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. You'll want to plan ahead
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- ABC News
Southern cities brought to a halt as winter storm dumps historic levels of snow
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
- Bloomberg
Los Angeles fire pushes northeast to threaten Bel Air, Brentwood
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for
- CBC
Barking sea lions keep Bowen Island residents up at night
Sea lions making an appearance on Bowen Island are putting on quite a show. They often bark and wail at night, keeping residents awake. For some, their appearance is a positive sign of a healthy environment, but the sentiments of those living near the water aren't as kind.
- People
Angelina Jolie Has Opened Her Home to Friends amid L.A. Fires: 'She's Doing Everything She Can to Help,' Source Says
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
- United Press International
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
- CNN
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
- The Canadian Press
Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.
- The Independent
California fires latest: Selling Sunset star slams LA landlords for ‘taking advantage’ of homeless by hiking prices
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with more than 36,000 acres burned
- The Weather Network
Full spectrum of winter is taking over the Prairies this weekend
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
- The Weather Network - Video
Took a while but the Great Lakes are now freezing up fast
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the frigid forecast.
- The Weather Network
Major winter storm set to end 1,000+ day snowless streak
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States
- People
Jennifer Garner Volunteers to Feed First Responders with World Central Kitchen Amid L.A. Fires
World Central Kitchen is partnering with restaurants and food trucks to feed first responders and families in Southern California
- Business Insider
A drone collided with one of the only Super Scooper planes fighting the LA wildfires, grounding a key resource
A drone hit the wing of a Canadair CL-415 Super Scooper plane fighting the LA fires. Cal Fire only has one other Quebec 1 aircraft in its arsenal.