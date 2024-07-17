Iowa weather: Cooler days ahead in Des Moines forecast
Iowa weather: Cooler days ahead in Des Moines forecast
Iowa weather: Cooler days ahead in Des Moines forecast
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
Siberia swelters in exceptionally high temperatures as Russia's heatwave continues
A couple of locations have already surpassed their average total summer precipitation. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0
After bearing down on the West, the eastern USA will expericing extreme temperatures this week with 140 million people under heat alerts
Alberta is gearing up for the final round of thunderstorms as the latest weather system moves through the region. This last wave of storms is expected to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast, providing insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this concluding phase of stormy activity.
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern Ontario through the day on Monday
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
Record rainfall leaves large areas of city flooded, drivers stranded and 170,000 without power.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
Most of England and Wales may see flooding, power cuts and difficult driving conditions as the Met Office issues two yellow warnings for rain. The first warning, issued for Wales and some western and southwestern parts of England is in place from 8am to 11.59pm on Monday. The second warning applies to most of the rest of England and runs from 3pm on Monday afternoon to 9am on Tuesday.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the storms moving through southern Ontario.
The Cook's Ferry Indian Band has issued an evacuation order north of Spences Bridge due to a pair of out-of-control wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior.The evacuation comes as new heat warnings are posted across B.C., which could fuel the growth of new and existing fires, said officials.In a post on the band's Facebook page, Chief Christine Walkem said the evacuation order applies to Reserve #6 — Nicoelton.The post states the order was issued due to the "imminent danger" of two wildfires burn
Lisa Bregenzer’s waterfront home was her "little slice of heaven." When Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida in late August, Bregenzer lost everything in the northwest fishing village of Horseshoe Beach. For months, she and her husband slept where they could with friends, neighbors and family: in Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, eastern Florida.
The summer blockbuster puts nature’s ever-more destructive power in the spotlight. But like the titular twisters, there’s a hole at the center.