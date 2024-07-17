Iowa weather: Cooler summer weather for the rest of the week
Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
A couple of locations have already surpassed their average total summer precipitation. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0
Police continue to search for two women who were seen in distress while boating on the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday night.Emergency crews were called at 9:30 p.m. ET for reports two people were in trouble. "The search for the missing individuals commenced that evening, however, it was unsuccessful," Const. Melissa Quarrie with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said during a news conference on Monday."The search was paused during
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
Record rainfall leaves large areas of city flooded, drivers stranded and 170,000 without power.
Alberta is gearing up for the final round of thunderstorms as the latest weather system moves through the region. This last wave of storms is expected to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast, providing insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this concluding phase of stormy activity.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
A torrential downpour that flooded parts of Toronto and its surrounding areas on Tuesday brought back memories of flash flooding that paralyzed Canada's largest city more than a decade ago.
The Canadian rapper's hometown of Toronto has been experiencing severe weather
Most of England and Wales may see flooding, power cuts and difficult driving conditions as the Met Office issues two yellow warnings for rain. The first warning, issued for Wales and some western and southwestern parts of England is in place from 8am to 11.59pm on Monday. The second warning applies to most of the rest of England and runs from 3pm on Monday afternoon to 9am on Tuesday.
Most major commuter routes are running normally Wednesday morning after a severe summer storm drenched the GTA, causing significant flooding and widespread power outages.The region's two major electrical utilities, Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, are reporting that around 5,000 customers remain in the dark, mainly in Etobicoke and Brampton.An early morning statement from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says their flood warnings have been downgraded, but caution is still required aroun
TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover.