Iowa weather: Dry & hot to end September

A black bear was killed by conservation officers after it broke through a door and got into Yukon University's main building in Whitehorse on Thursday night.Yukon conservation officers say they're not sure what prompted the animal to enter the building.It happened late Thursday evening. Officers say the bear broke through an exterior door and a window to get into the building, and was then let out through a door opened by staff.Conservation officers arrived to find the animal by the gymnasium. I