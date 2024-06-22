Iowa weather: Flooding continues as more rain and heat comes into forecast

ABC News

Thirteen states in the East from Massachusetts to Kentucky are on alert for more extreme heat before the dangerous temperatures move to the South and the West. Record highs were shattered in New England on Thursday, including 99 degrees in Manchester, New Hampshire; 98 degrees in Hartford, Connecticut; and 97 in Augusta, Maine. On Friday, the temperature is forecast to hit a scorching 98 degrees in Louisville, Kentucky; 84 degrees in Indianapolis; 96 degrees in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.; 95 in Philadelphia; and 92 in New York City.