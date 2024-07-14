Iowa weather: Heat advisory and potential for storms

CBC

Environment Canada is warning people about scorching temperatures expected to hit Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario on Sunday. According to a warning issued Saturday evening, a heat event including forecasted humidex values near 40 C is expected to begin on Sunday and might persist into Tuesday.Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 29 C to 31 C without the humidex factor. "There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C," the weather ag