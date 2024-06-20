Iowa weather: The heat and humidity bounce back as rain chances linger
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season. Authorities in Mexico reported three deaths from its rains.
A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
FENTON, Mich. (AP) — With much of the Midwest and the Northeast broiling — or about to broil — in extreme summer heat this week, meteorologists are talking about heat waves and heat domes.
A coalition of tenant and environmental advocacy organizations are demanding Toronto bring in a maximum temperature bylaw. Similar to the way landlords must keep units heated when it's cold, the coalition wants the city to legislate protections to keep residences no warmer than 26 degrees when outdoor temperatures increase. A punishing heat wave has descended over large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. (June 18, 2024)
None of the systems are expected to hit South Mississippi, but they could bring rain and other effects to the region. Here’s the forecast.
NOAA recycles name lists every six years, but sometimes names need to be replaced as they’re retired from use.
First tropical storm of the season has its eyes set on northeastern Mexico. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Alberto is currently moving over the western Gulf of Mexico and is anticipated to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and blustery winds along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday.
A plan to get untreated water to industrial customers is in the works while restrictions and conservation efforts — triggered by a massive water main break in northwest Calgary — continue for the city's potable water.The provincial government issued two temporary diversion licences to the City of Calgary on Tuesday. This allows 200,000 cubic metres (200 million litres) for non-potable industrial use, with diversion points out of the Bow River.It means the city can track and manage water withdraw
Predation is seen as one of the biggest threats to the survival of the near-extinct capercaillie.
BOSTON (AP) — A blistering heat wave Wednesday extended from the Midwest to New England, leaving millions of people sweltering through the Juneteenth holiday, including in places like northern Maine where they rarely experience such conditions this early in the year.
The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that the monolith was found along a popular hiking trail over the weekend
The bar was low for a better wildfire season in Alberta this year after a record-shattering season in 2023, persistent drought conditions and expectations of high temperatures.But the province weathered the crucial spring period, emerging in far better shape than it had at this point last year."Alberta, at this time right now, was in a very different place in 2023," said Christie Tucker, the information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.Around this time last year, there were 77 active wildfires
Warmer weather is on the way with the UK finally set to enjoy a spell of sunshine - as temperatures in some parts are expected to match those in Ibiza. While temperatures will likely hover at around 20C (68F) over the weekend, with highs of 24C (75F) in the south, Monday and Tuesday could be as hot as Ibiza in the southeast. It is forecast to be 25C (77F) on the sunny Spanish island at the start of next week, matching London and surrounding areas, with the Midlands and northwest a degree or two cooler.
With extreme heat gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this week, authorities and public health experts have issued heat warnings to help keep people safe. Parts of China, India, the Middle East, southern Europe and the United States are bracing for the possibility of new record highs. Heat affects health in several ways.