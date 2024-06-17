Iowa weather: The heat sticks around and brings strong storm chances
Iowa weather: The heat sticks around and brings strong storm chances
Iowa weather: The heat sticks around and brings strong storm chances
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
This week will bring weather extremes: A baking heat wave in the Midwest and East to a taste of winter in the Rockies.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese insisted all she did Sunday was make a basketball play against Caitlin Clark.
Heat warnings in effect across Ontario & Quebec with dangerous heat and humidex on the way for a long stretch of 5-7 days. Thunderstorm threat also builds this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Heat warnings have been issued across eastern Ontario and parts of western Quebec as a "prolonged heat event" is set to descend on the region Monday, Environment Canada says.Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected for most of the week, the weather agency said in warnings issued Sunday afternoon.Daytime highs could soar as high as 35 C, with humidex values making it feel between 40 and 45, Environment Canada said.There will also be little nighttime relief, with lows ranging from 18 to 2
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Earvin 'Magic' Johnson's sports empire has grown to include the Dodgers, Sparks, LAFC and Washington Commanders. He also became the fourth billionaire athlete.
Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 23 points as the Indiana Fever picked up their second win in a row against the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says it's now able to publicly identify links between episodes of extreme heat and climate change within days of a weather event.The federal department says that its scientists now have the ability to estimate the degree to which human-induced climate change played a role in a heat wave or extreme heat event within a week of it happening.Friederike Otto, an internationally renowned climate researcher and one of the global leaders in weather attribution scien
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.