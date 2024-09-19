Iowa weather: Hot and humid days linger with stroms possible Thursday
Floodwater surged into homes, stranded vehicles and forced water rescues in coastal North Carolina Monday after a tropical storm-like system dumped historic amounts of rain on the area in a matter of hours.
Ontario welcomes fall with more summertime warmth this weekend, but how long will this warm and dry spell last?
The odds have been released for just how active the remainder of September will be across the Atlantic for tropical activity. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Kirk Price, an outdoorsman, told USA TODAY that his trail camera captured the two-legged animal in the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia.
Swaths of Europe have been battered by deadly extreme weather, as rivers threaten to burst their banks in central Europe following torrential rainfall, and wildfires tear through Portugal.
The Atlantic hurricane season continues to sputter along and is over halfway done. So far, the number of storms (seven) is slightly below average.
Tornado warnings were issued in parts of Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — One of the world’s most active volcanoes is erupting again in a remote part of a Hawaii national park.
SEATTLE (AP) — It's a good thing seals aren't on a humpback whale's menu.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
A coastal low, previously labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, will continue to slowly move north across the Carolinas towards the mid-Atlantic over the next day or so and bring with it the potential for flooding.
Meteorologist Alena Lee previews what is happening in the Atlantic, as well as the potential that those storms could reach the United States.
Central Europe is experiencing the worst floods in at least two decades, with a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland and and the deaths of at least 23 people so far. * Four provinces in southwestern Poland are covered by the highest level of hydrological warnings against level 3 floods. * The Polish defence ministry said more than 14,000 soldiers had been deployed to flood-hit regions.
Conditions in the Pacific Ocean have become more La Nina-like in recent weeks, but if the weather pattern does form, it is likely to be weak and short-lived, Australia's weather bureau said. La Nina and its opposite, El Nino, are caused by the cooling and warming of sea surface temperatures off western South America. Their development is of huge importance to global agriculture, with La Nina typically bringing more rain to Australia, Southeast Asia and India and less rain to cropping zones in the Americas, and El Nino bringing the opposite.
The pair were on a father-son hunting trip when the attack took place
The last documented New Britain Goshawk sighting was in 1969
Start your day with the latest weather news. The FOX Forecast Center is alerting everyone to a potential tropical threat developing in the western Caribbean Sea next week.
Florida wildlife officials said the grand prize winner of this year's Florida Python Challenge successfully snagged 20 massive python snakes during the summer hunting competition, earning the $10,000 grand prize.
The first day of fall is this weekend, but the weather still feels like summer. The Weather Network's Nadine Powell has more on the weekend forecast for Ontario.