Iowa weather: Hot and humid days linger with stroms possible Thursday

Conditions in the Pacific Ocean have become more La Nina-like in recent weeks, but if the weather pattern does form, it is likely to be weak and short-lived, Australia's weather bureau said. La Nina and its opposite, El Nino, are caused by the cooling and warming of sea surface temperatures off western South America. Their development is of huge importance to global agriculture, with La Nina typically bringing more rain to Australia, Southeast Asia and India and less rain to cropping zones in the Americas, and El Nino bringing the opposite.