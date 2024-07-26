Iowa weather: A hot summer weekend with storm chances next week

Reuters Videos

STORY: DANIELLE SMITH: “To those in Alberta and around the world who have experienced the magic of Jasper... The magic is not lost and it never will be.” Alberta premier Danielle Smith choked back tears at a news conference Thursday as she described the impact of a raging wildfire that has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper."We're seeing potentially 30 to 50% structural damage… We don't know particularly which structures have been damaged and which ones have been destroyed. But that's going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement for a long period of time."Jasper is in the middle of mountainous Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta. The town and the park, which draw more than 2 million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday, when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and an additional 15,000 visitors in the park.One major concern for responders is if the fire damages the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which carries hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker: "There are 176 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, 54 of those are out of control, 50 are being held and 69 are under control...”According to Parks Canada, the Jasper fire was caused by a lightning strike on Monday afternoon and fueled by strong winds.Environment Canada is forecasting rain for Thursday, which might help firefighters.The Jasper fire could be one of the most damaging in Alberta since a 2016 blaze that hit the oil town of Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of all 90,000 residents and destroying 10% of all structures in the city.