Iowa weather: A hot summer weekend with storm chances next week
Canadians are sharing before and after images of Maligne Lodge at Jasper National Park in Alberta after wildfires engulfed the region.
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]
Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
Severe thunderstorm risk to hit Alberta as heat finally decreases in the province
With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.
Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
Lightning strikes have sparked fast-moving wildfires in Idaho, prompting the evacuation of multiple communities, including one where a man drove past a building and trees engulfed in flames as a tunnel of smoke rose over the roadway.
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
Microbes living in tree bark are absorbing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere on a massive scale, a study found.
A videographer was filming his wife on the paddleboard in Australia when he caught a large tiger shark on film swim by her.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic looks at the past and future forecast for Jasper's wildfire region.
The recent rainfall and cooler weather in Jasper National Park have helped to limit the spread of wildfires, providing a boost to firefighting efforts. The park authorities are optimistic that the fire behaviour will calm over the next 72 hours due to the rainfall. While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity. Jasmine King reports.
Early humans may have played a significant role in the demise of one of the most iconic ancient species -- the woolly mammoth -- and others like it, according to new research. The arrival of early, primitive humans on Earth during the Pleistocene period, roughly 1.8 million years ago, caused a five-fold increase in extinction rates of proboscidean species, a taxonomic order of afrotherian mammals that include only one living family -- modern elephants -- and several extinct species, including the woolly mammoth, according to a paper published Wednesday in Science.
STORY: DANIELLE SMITH: “To those in Alberta and around the world who have experienced the magic of Jasper... The magic is not lost and it never will be.” Alberta premier Danielle Smith choked back tears at a news conference Thursday as she described the impact of a raging wildfire that has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper."We're seeing potentially 30 to 50% structural damage… We don't know particularly which structures have been damaged and which ones have been destroyed. But that's going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement for a long period of time."Jasper is in the middle of mountainous Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta. The town and the park, which draw more than 2 million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday, when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and an additional 15,000 visitors in the park.One major concern for responders is if the fire damages the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which carries hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker: "There are 176 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, 54 of those are out of control, 50 are being held and 69 are under control...”According to Parks Canada, the Jasper fire was caused by a lightning strike on Monday afternoon and fueled by strong winds.Environment Canada is forecasting rain for Thursday, which might help firefighters.The Jasper fire could be one of the most damaging in Alberta since a 2016 blaze that hit the oil town of Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of all 90,000 residents and destroying 10% of all structures in the city.
GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.