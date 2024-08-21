Iowa weather: Isolated showers through the end of the week with heat returning this weekend
Iowa weather: Isolated showers through the end of the week with heat returning this weekend
Iowa weather: Isolated showers through the end of the week with heat returning this weekend
Tropical activity in an unusually active hurricane season will take a breather after Ernesto, but forecasters don’t believe it will last long.
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
A soggy upper trough moves over the area. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been detected in central Saskatchewan. Residents in the affected region should be in their shelters.
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.
The most substantial rain in quite a while will impact Vancouver Island on Wednesday, with some places picking up between 30-50 mm by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms, as well
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
Don't let this week's autumn chill fool you, summer still has a lot left to give as we take a turn towards the end of August
Sweltering conditions were expected this week with near record to record temperatures forecast for portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
Forecasters are keeping close watch this week on a developing tropical system in the Pacific.
Ernesto passes to the south of Newfoundland bringing waves and rainy conditions. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more from St. John's, Newfoundland.
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia hit energy infrastructure in northern Ukraine in an overnight missile and drone attack and caused a huge fire in the west of the country, resulting in an increase in chlorine levels in the air, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces shot down three ballistic missiles and 25 of the 26 drones launched in the attack on nine regions across the country, Ukraine's air force commander said. Regional officials in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia said an energy facility was hit, causing blackouts for 72 settlements and more than 18,500 consumers.
Upper dynamics are providing support to maintain strong storms on the Prairies Wednesday through Thursday. The strongest storms on the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, but there is also a chance of some more isolated storms along the Alberta Foothills. Meteorologist Laura Power breaks the threat down.
Hatches and doors left open overnight on the superyacht Bayesian may have caused it to sink in Italy, a sailing expert has said. Sam Jefferson, editor of magazine Sailing Today, believes the vessel’s huge mast is also likely to have contributed to the deadly event. One body has been found and six people remain missing after Bayesian sank off the coast of Palermo, Sicily, in the early hours of Monday. It is believed the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout. Weather records show temperatures reached around 33C the day before the sinking, which may have led to the vessel’s occupants wanting air to flow through while they slept. Mr Jefferson told the PA news agency: “I would have said that the boat got hit very hard by the wind, it was pinned over on its side. “I imagine all the doors were open because it was hot, so there were enough hatches and doors open that it filled with water very quickly and sank like that."