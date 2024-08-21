Iowa weather: Isolated showers through the end of the week with heat returning this weekend

PA Media: Video

Hatches and doors left open overnight on the superyacht Bayesian may have caused it to sink in Italy, a sailing expert has said. Sam Jefferson, editor of magazine Sailing Today, believes the vessel’s huge mast is also likely to have contributed to the deadly event. One body has been found and six people remain missing after Bayesian sank off the coast of Palermo, Sicily, in the early hours of Monday. It is believed the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout. Weather records show temperatures reached around 33C the day before the sinking, which may have led to the vessel’s occupants wanting air to flow through while they slept. Mr Jefferson told the PA news agency: “I would have said that the boat got hit very hard by the wind, it was pinned over on its side. “I imagine all the doors were open because it was hot, so there were enough hatches and doors open that it filled with water very quickly and sank like that."