Iowa weather: Light snow returns

- CNN
At least 9 reported dead in brutal cold as historic snow falls in once-in-a-generation storm in the South
At least nine people are believed to have died as a result of the dangerous cold gripping much of the country, as a once-in-a-generation winter storm wreaks havoc on the Gulf Coast — a region wholly unaccustomed to winter weather.
- The Canadian Press
A sample from a remote Tanzanian region tests positive for Marburg disease, confirming WHO fears
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
- BuzzFeed
Here’s The Real Reason Women Have That Little Pooch
It serves a purpose — but not for the reason you think.
- Yahoo Canada Style
17 hospitalized due to salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries: Here's what to know
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
- The Canadian Press
A frigid storm drops rare snow on Houston and New Orleans as Florida readies plows in the Panhandle
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A rare frigid storm charged through Texas and the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday, blanketing New Orleans and Houston with snow that closed highways, grounded nearly all flights and canceled school for more than a million students more accustomed to hurricane dismissals than snow days.
- Reuters
World reacts to Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate pact
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Monday, once again placing the world's top historic emitter of greenhouse gases outside the global pact aimed at pushing nations to tackle climate change. Ignoring it only sends all that vast wealth to competitor economies, while climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and superstorms keep getting worse, destroying property and businesses, hitting nation-wide food production, and driving economy-wide price inflation. "The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries."
- USA TODAY
Babies found on Houston sidewalk with intoxicated mother in winter storm Enzo, say police
A woman who showed signs of intoxication was found with her 2-month-old and 1-year-old babies in Houston, Texas during winter storm Enzo, said police.
- USA TODAY
Of fish and men: Trump's California water order takes aim at Newsom and troubled smelt
A Trump executive order directs agencies to 'to route more water' across the state. But some say there's a lot more at stake.
- Hello!
Why 'Middleton Manor' was the best kept secret for Princess Kate's cancer recovery
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
- The Weather Network
Frigid outbreak kicks off potent snow squalls in Ontario, risk of 30+ cm
The outbreak of Arctic air surging across Ontario will kick off potent snow squalls to start the week
- Prevention
15 Foods Doctors Want You to Stop Eating for a Healthier Diet
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
- The Weather Network
Dangerous Arctic freeze, lake-effect snow squalls keep hold of Ontario
An Arctic blast of air continues to lock Ontario in a deep freeze and fuel potent lake-effect snow squalls
- Bloomberg
Extreme Cold and Record Snowfall to Test Texas Power Grid
(Bloomberg) -- A cold blast gripping the US South threatens to bring record-breaking snowfall to New Orleans and Houston and a deep freeze that endangers oil and natural gas output and electrical grids.Most Read from BloombergTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageDeadly Landslide of Garbage Displays Uganda's Missed OpportunityMayors Chart an Agenda fo
- CBC
Endless diarrhea and exhaustion: the stomach bug making the rounds among the most vulnerable in Canada
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
- People
Sarah Ferguson Likens a Cancer Diagnosis to 'a Bomb Going Off in Your Life' After Her 'Hard' Year
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
- Yahoo Canada Style
How to quickly defrost your windshield during Canada's extreme cold — and common mistakes to avoid
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
- PA Media: Video
‘Weather bomb’ to sweep strong winds and heavy rain across UK this weekend
A “weather bomb” is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week. Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings with a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office. There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.
- The Hill
Opinion - We cannot hide from climate change — we must stop producing oil and gas now
We should have listened in the past. We will deserve what we get if we don't listen now.
- BuzzFeed
"Honestly, It Was The Most Comforting Advice": Millennial Parents Are Sharing The Best And Worst Advice They've Been Given About Raising Their Kids
"The one that immediately makes me livid is 'Don't pick your baby up every time she cries. You're just teaching her how to manipulate you.' Said about my 3-week-old. As if a newborn would be learning how to game the system."
- Yahoo Canada Style
Amazon Canada cold-weather essentials that will make winter bearable: 12 best portable heaters, body care & more
Tend to your cold hands, drafty windows and dry skin with these must-have products.