Iowa weather: More wind in the coming days
Iowa weather: More wind in the coming days
Iowa weather: More wind in the coming days
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
The elk left the area after catching its breath. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
Photos show the struggling animal off the coast of the United Kingdom.
“Many thanks to the farmer for doing the right thing.”
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan Wednesday morning, killing nine people, stranding dozens at quarries and a national park, and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings. The quake, which injured more than 1,000, struck during rush hour and was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed. Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away
With less than a week to go, Canada's solar eclipse forecast is becoming clearer, possibly giving the country the most advantageous locations for viewing
Thai wildlife officials laid out a plan on Wednesday to bring peace to a central Thai city after at least a decade of human-monkey conflict. The macaques that roam Lopburi are a symbol of local culture, and a major tourist draw. The monkeys frequently try to snatch food from humans, sometimes resulting in tussles that can leave people with scratches and other injuries.
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amid a dispute over the import of hunting trophies.
STORY: Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900. Some buildings tilted at precarious angles in the mountainous, sparsely populated county of Hualien, near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck just offshore at about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) and triggered massive landslides.The quake hit at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), just as people were headed for work and school, setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.
Insight into coronal mass ejections provided by a NASA probe could help better predict solar explosions and their effects on Earth.
Heavy snow, strong winds, and a messy mix will blanket the Maritimes for the remainder of the week. Details with meteorologist Kevin MacKay.
Wintry weather is in no hurry to leave the East Coast, with another messy system en route to disrupt travel and likely power, too, this week.
STORY: Eyewitness video captured the moment a powerful earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday - at a magnitude of 7.2, according to local authorities - the strongest tremor to rock the island in at least 25 years.It left several people dead and injured hundreds more, with local TV stations airing footage of a building half collapsed in the eastern area of Hualien. Firefighters rushed to rescue people from the damaged building.The quake struck just offshore from Hualien around 8am, as people were going to work and school. It also triggered huge landslides and sparked a tsunami warning briefly for the island, as well as southern Japan and the Philippines.Taiwan authorities said they registered more than 25 aftershocks, with witnesses saying tremors could still be felt in Taipei later in the day.Residents in the northern, capital city described the moment the quake hit. “It was shaking very violently. All the motorcycles outside our house toppled over. So, I quickly switched off the gas and the electrical source, and opened the main door.”“It was shaking like this quite strongly. Maybe an earthquake hasn't happened in a long time, so it felt really terrifying.”The Taipei city government said it had not received any reports of major damage and the city's metro was up and running soon after the tremor.Electricity operator Taipower said some 87,000 households in Taiwan were without power as of early afternoon.It also said that the quake did not affect the country's two nuclear power stations.Taiwan's high speed rail operator said no damage or injuries were reported on its trains, but noted that service would be delayed while it carried out inspections.It's the biggest to hit the island since 1999, according to the government-backed Central News Agency, when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people.
All three were from the same waterfront neighborhood in Nanchang city, and were swept away as they were sleeping at 3 a.m., per regional media.
Heavy snow is expected across Alberta with some regions expecting near 50 cm by Friday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Wildlife officers have finally captured a dangerous 3.9-metre (12.8-foot) crocodile which had spent months stalking the residents of Herbert River in North Queensland, Australia. Resident Lawrence Perticato first reported the saltwater croc to the authorities after noticing a “dramatic change” in its behaviour. He said the animal “thrashed and had a go” at him while he was mowing his lawn, and ate three of his neighbour’s chickens. Saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles in the world, with males growing up to 1,000–1,500 kilograms (2,200–3,300 pounds) in weight and 6 metres (20 feet) long. “He started to come for us and stalk us on the riverbank here,” Lawrence recalled to ABC News after the beast’s eventual capture. “I've lived on the river all my life and have become accustomed to crocodiles, and I know when there's a dangerous one…" Despite his previous experience with crocodiles, Lawrence felt “on edge” for the months that the animal was active in Herbert River. The croc’s reign of terror was ended when he was caught in a gated trap on the banks of the river. After the capture, Herbie was driven to Townsville for transfer to a crocodile farm or zoo.
Footage shows the elephant pursuing and flipping the vehicle, which had stopped in dense terrain at a national park in Zambia.
Ottawa's biggest snowstorm of the year so far may come on April 3 and 4.Environment Canada has upgraded more of Tuesday's special weather statements to snowfall warnings for communities along the south, Ontario shore of the Ottawa River.Ottawa and communities to its south and east such as Brockville and Hawkesbury, plus Gatineau, have a rainy start to Wednesday followed by a change to snow late in the afternoon or early in the evening.Ten to 20 centimetres of snow could end up falling by the tim
Some buildings collapsed or were left leaning precariously while scores of people were trapped inside the damaged structures.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — Thick fog covers the mountainside as heavy, pounding rain pelts a remote lagoon Tuesday near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos, where a real-life drama involving a stranded killer whale calf is unfolding. The two-year-old orca has been alone in the tidal lagoon near Little Espinosa Inlet since March 23 when its pregnant mother became trapped by the low tide and died on the rocky beach. Efforts to get the calf to open water where it might reconnect with its pod me