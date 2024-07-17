Iowa weather: Nice weather continues for Des Moines
Iowa weather: Nice weather continues for Des Moines
Iowa weather: Nice weather continues for Des Moines
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson reports.
Cleanup crews worked to get the Greater Toronto Area back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded major roadways and left thousands without power, as the prime minister said the city needs more investment in infrastructure to withstand challenges linked to climate change. At a press briefing in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tuesday's flooding "a significant event," and said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
Siberia swelters in exceptionally high temperatures as Russia's heatwave continues
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm potential for western Canada.
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
The Weather Network's Kim MacDonald has more.
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power.
A storm in Toronto and around the GTA caused extensive flooding Tuesday and left many drivers stranded in their vehicles and in need of rescue. Seán O’Shea reports.
More than a quarter million people in and around Houston remained without power as of Monday after Hurricane Beryl hit the city last week — a crisis that has sparked political pressure from both sides of the aisle and drawn new attention to Texas’s troubled grid. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is demanding answers from the…
Drake's mansion floods amid severe Toronto rainfall. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a video showing muddy waters rushing through what appears to be his wardrobe and dressing room "This better be Espresso Martini." Drake, 37, didn't share any further details. However, a severe storm hit Toronto on Tuesday night, with many of the city's streets flooded. A weather warning for significant rainfall and thunderstorms remains in place. Back in 2020, Drake offered fans a glimpse of his massive property, dubbed The Embassy, as part of a profile for Architectural Digest.
A major highway, several thoroughfares and a key transit hub were flooded in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon after torrential rain hit the city. Police closed part of Lakeshore Boulevard, which runs along Lake Ontario, after flooding. (July 16, 2024)
Hot temperatures, upslope flow, and a healthy pocket of moisture will allow thunderstorms to bubble up Wednesday afternoon across parts of southern and central alberta. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta