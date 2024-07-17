Iowa weather: Nice weather continues for Des Moines

Cover Media

Drake's mansion floods amid severe Toronto rainfall. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a video showing muddy waters rushing through what appears to be his wardrobe and dressing room "This better be Espresso Martini." Drake, 37, didn't share any further details. However, a severe storm hit Toronto on Tuesday night, with many of the city's streets flooded. A weather warning for significant rainfall and thunderstorms remains in place. Back in 2020, Drake offered fans a glimpse of his massive property, dubbed The Embassy, as part of a profile for Architectural Digest.