Iowa weather: Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
Iowa weather: Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
Iowa weather: Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton's impacts, the track is shifting slightly. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details.
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
"If you're someone who saw the mayor of Tampa get on CNN and say that 'If you stay, you're going to die,' and you're confused on why anyone would ever stay in Tampa if our mayor just said we're going to die, you're missing a really key piece of this..."
(Reuters) -After millions of people were ordered to flee along Florida's Gulf Coast, the African elephants, Caribbean flamingos, pygmy hippos and about 1,000 other animals were riding out the monstrous Hurricane Milton at Tampa's zoo. For many of the animals, the storm will mean they have to give up the creature comforts of their everyday accommodations but they will not have to leave ZooTampa's 70-acre (28-hectare) property, even though it is in a mandatory evacuation zone, said Tiffany Burns, senior director of its animal programs.
The Bradenton Beach police chief says there wasn't a storm surge there from Hurricane Milton, with the area mostly getting wind damage, including at least one house off its pilings. Most, if not all, of the residents evacuated. (AP video: Haven Daley, Carrie Antlfinger)
(Bloomberg) -- After fearing the worst from Hurricane Milton, investors in catastrophe bonds appear to have sustained losses well below those predicted as recently as Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationShould Evictions Be Banned After Hur