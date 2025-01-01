Iowa weather: Polk County activates Extreme Temperature Plan

CBC

Parts of the historic boardwalk and a number of buildings in Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island were destroyed by a large fire, Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on Tuesday.The fire department issued a public safety announcement asking people who were going to the area to watch the fire to stay away as it was hindering the efforts of crews to extinguish it."This is a devastating loss to the North Island," the department wrote on social media.A photo of the fire shared by the department shows what ap