Iowa weather: A quick cold snap before the weekend warmup
Iowa weather: A quick cold snap before the weekend warmup
Iowa weather: A quick cold snap before the weekend warmup
After a brief fling with spring weather, southern Ontario was quickly snapped back into reality as winter returned with a vengeance –– dropping temperatures by 15-20 degrees and setting up dangerous snow squalls for some areas through Thursday afternoon
A rare February thunderstorm threat continues in southern Ontario Tuesday evening and overnight, followed by a dramatic temperature drop with the threat of a quick freeze by Wednesday evening. Be sure to plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the forecast
Mexico’s most dangerous active volcano spewed ash and smoke on Tuesday, with photos showing massive columns of gray emissions – large enough to ground nearby flights.
The furry creature waited in the darkness for its prey to inch closer, the video shows.
We break down how much it costs to charge an electric vehicle at home and at public charging stations. Plus, whether installing a level 2 charger is worth it.
Most Canadians can look forward to a warmer-than-normal spring, but they should also brace for the season’s "profound mood swings," according to The Weather Network's latest outlook. The forecast released Wednesday predicts that the unusually mild winter seen across much of the country thanks to El Niño conditions will pave the way for even more pleasant weather in the coming weeks, but not without some interruptions. "Overall, we will average out above normal for temperatures across the vast ma
Thunderstorms have crept into Ontario Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Nocturnal storms are also possible. Metoeorlogist Nadine Powell has more
TOKYO (AP) — A drone small enough to fit in one's hand flew inside one of the damaged reactors at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Wednesday in hopes it can examine some of the molten fuel debris in areas where earlier robots failed to reach. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings also began releasing the fourth batch of the plant’s treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the sea Wednesday. The government and TEPCO, the plant's operator, say the water is safe and the process
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are reminding residents to be bear aware after a large bruin was caught on camera squeezing out from home's small vent opening.
The paw seemingly dwarfed the size of the head of the man holding it.
An impactful storm with winter and spring effects will douse the East Coast with up to 100 mm of rain and bring wind gusts as high as 100 km/h, accompanied by unusual warmth and a sharp temperature plummet that could result in a flash freeze
Toyota's slow-and-steady approach to EVs and hybrids is going well, despite years of criticism.
Off the charts “crazy” heat in the North Atlantic ocean and record-smashing Antarctic sea ice lows last year are far more severe than what Earth’s supposed to get with current warming levels. They are more like what happens at twice this amount of warming, a new study said. The study’s main author worries that it’s a “harbinger of what’s coming in the next decades” and it’s got him not just concerned, but wondering why those two climate indicators were so beyond what was expected. A study in the
CALGARY — As a seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta comes to an end, the provincial government has laid out new rules to guide future wind and solar development in the province. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf announced the changes on Wednesday, which include a ban on new wind projects located within 35-kilometre "buffer zones" around protected areas and other “pristine viewscapes” designated by the province. Other prop
The National Hurricane Center unveils a more detailed way to read hurricanes | Opinion
The whales were not previously known to engage in same-sex copulation.
Heavy snow targets northern Ontario with the threat for mixed precipition and frigid temperatures on the way. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Several Caribbean nations have contacted Trinidad and Tobago to coordinate responses as the government of the twin-island country tries to halt oil spilling from a barge that capsized in early February while carrying up to 35,000 barrels of fuel oil. "We have divided Aruba's territory in four sections so each department is monitoring," the director of Aruba's Crisis Management Office (CMO), Rino Hermans, told Reuters.
Southern Ontario folks, get ready for a bumpy, wild ride of weather this week, with facets of winter and spring at play. The situation will start out nice enough on Tuesday, but it could end rather dicey on Wednesday with an abrupt change in conditions.
The final damage assessment has been done on last year's flooding at the Ch'ëdähdëk Forty Mile Historic Site, located 88 kilometres downriver from Dawson City, Yukon.The flooding happened after an ice jam formed in May 2023, sending torrents of water and ice into the site.The water completely swept away three historic buildings, including the Alaska Commercial Company warehouse, the fish house, and the Henry Harper cabin. The remaining eight buildings were damaged to varying degrees, and all of