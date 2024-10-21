Iowa weather: Rain chances finally return tonight
Iowa weather: Rain chances finally return tonight
Iowa weather: Rain chances finally return tonight
The system became Nadine before making landfall in Belize on Saturday
Temperatures will plunge into freefall over the next 24 hours as a chilly, snowy pattern arrives in Alberta to start the week
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar brought heavy rains and winds to Cuba, an island already beleaguered by a massive power outage, late Sunday after brushing the Bahamas.
HAVANA (AP) — Millions of people in Cuba were left without electricity for two days after the nation's energy grid went down when one of the island's major power plants failed. The widespread blackout that swept across the county was the worst in years.
Photos and videos of flooding have trickled out of B.C. as an atmospheric river continues to soak parts of the province
A low-pressure system sweeping into British Columbia will tap into a moisture-laden Category 4 atmospheric river to wring out extensive rainfall and flooding across portions of the province.
First responders in Coquitlam, B.C., spent much of the weekend searching for a person who is missing after their home was washed away in a mudslide triggered by torrential rain across British Columbia's south coast.
B.C. residents will need to beware the risk for additional flooding and other potential impacts, including road washouts, rockfalls, and even landslides where the heavier rain continues to fall on Sunday. We could also see travel delays and power outages from gusty winds.
Cuba's electrical grid collapsed Sunday for the fourth time in 48 hours, a major setback in the efforts to restore power to exhausted residents.
Atmospheric river continues to batter Canada's West Coast into Sunday. A brief break in the rain Saturday overnight is followed by intensifying rain on Sunday. Flooding is already underway ands is likely going to worsen. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Volunteers trying to restore fish stocks on what was once one of eastern Ontario's "premier" walleye lakes say they're being weighed down by bureaucratic demands that threaten to sink the entire project.For decades, Golden Lake was considered one of the region's top destinations to catch the popular game fish.But numbers plunged in the 1980s and 1990s, and while walleye fishing was halted from 2002 until 2007 so the stocks could rebound, that never quite happened.In recent years, a committee mad
Hurricane Helene flooded thousands of homes that were not in flood zones, which means many lack coverage for the damage done. Here's what this means for homeowners.
Although California dairy farmers had heard about the H5N1 bird flu before it hit, none was prepared for the devastation it would cause in some herds.
At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.
The Weather Network's Victoria Fenn Alvarado provides the national forecast for the weekend, as B.C. prepares for potential flooding from an atmospheric river. An increasing snow threat in parts of Canada.
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Performing Utility Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) stands against the other utility stocks. Man of the hour, CEO Jensen Huang at the Bipartisan Policy Center on September 27, emphasized the crucial role […]
Tropical Storm Nadine will make landfall, other area being watched for development
A flood warning was issued Saturday after an outburst from a glacial lake in Alaska's capital. Suicide Basin is a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above the city of Juneau. Since 2011 it has released glacier lake outburst floods each year that cause inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
Madeline Furnas could see the heavy rain unleashed by Hurricane Milton from her hospital window, but she knew she had to focus on giving birth to her first child.
Hurricane Oscar heading towards Cuba