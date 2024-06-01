Iowa weather: Rain chances linger into Saturday morning
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
The northern lights could return to the sky over parts of Canada as a sunspot that contributed to a recent stunning aurora display rotates back Earth-side. A sunspot that earlier this month unleashed a series of solar flares and the largest in nearly two decades has turned back toward Earth and let loose another powerful, but less intense, flare this week. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which rates geomagnetic storms on a five-point scale, is forecasting a moderate G2
Residents in a flood-plagued north end Toronto neighbourhood say they've been waiting more than a decade for the city to make good on a plan to fix the problem.More than 150 homes in Winston Park, near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue, are hit by serious flooding every five years or so, residents told CBC Toronto. And they're worried the severe storms that are to blame will soon become more frequent due to climate change.One of those residents is Fadi Elyoussef, who's lived on Whitley Avenue wi
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
Gusty winds and the risk of thunderstorms continue across the Prairies. Residents should be prepared for severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds, and potential hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide detailed updates on the evolving situation, ensuring you stay informed and safe.
The US averages over 1,150 tornadoes every single year. That’s more than any other country in the world. In fact, it’s more than Canada, Australia and all European countries combined.
Some across southern Canada just might be able to view the northern lights from May 31st to June 1st, thanks to a G2 magnetic storm. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
When Interstate 25 was constructed through Denver, highway engineers moved a river. It was the 1950s, and nothing was going to get in the way of building a national highway system. Colorado’s governor and other dignitaries, including the chief engineer of the state highway department, acknowledged the moment by posing for a photo standing on bulldozer tracks, next to the trench that would become I-25. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Today, state highway departments hav
Friday will continue the trend of rain and thunderstorm opportunities on the Prairies amid a wet and unstable pattern this week
It changed from white to bright orange.
Nearly two years after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged the shoreline community of Merigomish, N.S., and left homes in the dark for more than a week, residents are still demanding answers from Nova Scotia Power.Resident Mary Gorman said Fiona is an example of more powerful and frequent storms brought on by climate change. She wants the utility to wake up before the next major storm hits."What would make us all happy is for us to be able to get through a storm without a power outage or quite fra
Tensions are rising between Canada and France over fishing quotas for halibut, a valuable groundfish that migrates across the jurisdictions of both countries.Fisheries and Oceans told CBC News in a statement Friday it is aware of vessels from Saint Pierre and Miquelon as well as the Faroe Islands taking part in recent fishing activity for Atlantic halibut adjacent to Canadian fisheries waters."We are deeply concerned about the impacts of this activity on the sustainability of this important fish
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Monsoon rains hit the coast of India's southernmost state of Kerala on Thursday, two days sooner than expected, weather officials said, offering respite from a gruelling heat wave while boosting prospects for bumper harvests. Summer rains, critical to spur economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin to lash Kerala around June 1 before spreading nationwide by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane. The monsoon has covered nearly all of Kerala and most northeastern states, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University The science is clear: the planet is warming at an alarming rate and we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. For decades, effective actions have lagged behind the needs of th
Scientists will implant tiny tracking tags in up to 200 captive-raised Atlantic whitefish this year as part of the effort to stave off extinction of one of Canada's most critically endangered species.Three interconnected lakes behind the town of Bridgewater, N.S., are the only place on earth where this ancient relative of Atlantic salmon still survives in the wild.The tagged fish will be released into the Petite Rivière watershed to locate spawning areas and to see if the fish have retained thei
Lava continued to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Thursday but the activity had calmed significantly from when it erupted a day earlier. The eruption Wednesday was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system near Grindavik reawakened in December after 800 years, gushing record levels of lava as its fissure grew to 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) in length. Volcanologist Dave McGarvie calculated that the amount of lava initially flowing from the crater could have buried the soccer pitch at Wembley Stadium in London under 15 meters (49 feet) of lava every minute.
Southern African countries home to the largest elephant population in the world fear a rise in animal deaths in the coming months as food and water sources dwindle following a severe drought. The region experienced an extended hot, dry spell during its 2023/24 rainy season, attributed to El Nino, a weather phenomenon marked by the warming of the waters in the eastern Pacific, leading to hotter weather across the world. El Nino has worsened the impact of climate change, scientists say.
The killings ended a long-running standoff between state wildlife officials and a veteran game rancher.
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast.
When a thunderstorm hits on a hot day, it can quickly reduce the temperature from 90 degrees Fahrenheit to 70, but to get much colder, you need hail -- and a lot of it. Harry Weinman witnessed such a storm on Wednesday evening in Marathon, Texas. Weinman told AccuWeather that his car thermometer dropped from 93 to 53 degrees in a few minutes. Quarter-sized hail piled up several inches deep and stripped leaves from the trees, changing the landscape into what looked like a winter wonderland. A hai