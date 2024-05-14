Iowa weather: Rain and smoke make for a dreary start to the week and we've got more on the way

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of