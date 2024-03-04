Iowa weather: Rainy and cooler start to the week

The Canadian Press

SASKATOON — Heavy snows and wintry winds grounded flights and closed highways across the prairies over the weekend, prompting the mayor of one major city to ask anyone without a vehicle equipped with four-wheel drive to stay home. Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, whose city had received close to 30 centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon, told an online news conference that anyone with a light vehicle was more likely to get stranded and need help the city is hard-pressed to provide. "If you get st