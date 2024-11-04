Iowa weather: Rainy start to the week

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
About 150,000 B.C. households without power, outages may continue overnight
About 150,000 households are without power in British Columbia after strong winds battered coastal areas and a large swath of the central Interior, and for many the outages could continue overnight.
- Miami Herald
Monday, Nov 4 update from the NHC: Latest on the Tropical Depression
Here’s the latest on the Tropical Depression
- USA TODAY
Hurricane season still swirling: Rafael could threaten US later this week
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
- The Canadian Press
Severe storm watches issued for Jamaica and Caymans, Patty becomes a tropical storm near Azores
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning for Jamaica were issued as a weather system in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
- The Weather Network
Hurricane expected in the Caribbean as tropical depression strengthens
Tropical Depression Eighteen will likely become the seventeenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
- The Weather Network
More than 100K customers in the dark in B.C. as wild winds knock out power
Travel issues, ferry delays, and power outages have arisen in B.C. as blustery winds accompany a rainy, snowy storm that arrived on Monday
- CBC
Thousands without power in B.C. as strong winds batter coast, Interior
Thousands of households were left without power on Monday as strong winds battered coastal areas of British Columbia and a large swath of the province's Central Interior.As of 2:30 p.m. PT Monday, more than 225,000 customers were without electricity, according to B.C. Hydro — the majority of them in the Lower Mainland.However, Vancouver Island also saw tens of thousands of customers lose power throughout the day on Monday. Hundreds more were experiencing outages in the Okanagan and Kootenay regi
- Moneywise
‘I just want to leave’: Floridians selling flood-damaged homes ‘as is’ to investors after 2 major hurricanes
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
- The Weather Network - Video
Southern Ontario set to see historic November warmth
Temperatures are heating back up, with 20-degree highs expected but also mid-teen lows. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this warm-up.
- The Weather Network
Historic warmth en route to southern Ontario with gusty winds, rain
Millions of folks across southern Ontario are likely in for a historically warm night as a storm whips across the Great Lakes this week
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed more than 200 in Spain
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
- The Canadian Press
Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted 13 years after Fukushima disaster is shut down again
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it had survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant was shut down again Monday due to an equipment problem, its operator said.
- Bradenton Herald
Tropical Storm Rafael could hit Cuba as Cat 2 hurricane. Squalls possible for Florida Keys
Tropical Storm Rafael forms.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
National Hurricane Center now tracking Invest 97-L in Caribbean
National Hurricane Center now tracking Invest 97-L in Caribbean
- The Canadian Press
Mud-caked volunteers clean flood debris in a Spanish town as authorities struggle to respond
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 to gain strength, become Tropical Storm Rafael today
Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 to gain strength, become Tropical Storm Rafael today
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for B.C. coast, mountain passes
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says strong winds and heavy rain are expected overnight and into Monday for British Columbia's south coast.
- The Weather Network
Climate change effects on Canadian wildlife show how vital winter is
While many Canadians may not be particularly fond of winter, the season is critical for numerous reasons, especially for the well-being of our wildlife.
- CNN
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in the Caribbean and could threaten the US Gulf Coast
A rare November tropical threat could impact the United States over the weekend amid an unusual and relentless hurricane season that shows no signs of letting up.
- The Canadian Press
Oklahoma storms injure at least 11 and leave thousands without power
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Severe storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma early Sunday, tossing cars and ripping roofs off buildings in the middle of the night and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power. Among numerous injuries, 11 people required hospitalization, authorities said.