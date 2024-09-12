Iowa weather: Rinse and repeat forecast for Thursday
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
Francine strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday night.
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Francine became a hurricane Tuesday evening as it barreled toward south Louisiana, strengthening over extremely warm Gulf waters as those in possible harm's way rushed to complete storm preparations, filling sandbags, buying gas and stocking up on necessities for an expected landfall in the coming day.
CALGARY — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a severe hail storm that battered Calgary last month is the second-costliest event in Canadian history.
A La Nina cooling weather phenomenon is likely to kick in at the end of the year, say weather experts, but will do little to dent soaring global and ocean temperatures. La Nina and El Nino are natural changes to temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, and are the biggest fluctuations in the Earth's climate system, with far-reaching impacts on people and extreme weather. The United Nations's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday there is now a 60% chance the current neutral conditions will give way to La Nina between October and February next year.
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
The cone of uncertainty that tracks a hurricane’s path now offers more information for weather watchers. Here are the details.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 30 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 155 on Wednesday.
VANCOUVER — Some time more than 30 years ago, a single Chinese peach blossom jellyfish made its way into a lake in British Columbia.
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful
The latest from the National Hurricane Center forecast
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and affected more than a million others, authorities said on Wednesday.
Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguished building fire, two people safely evacuated
The Line Fire, about 60 miles east of LA, and two others have burned more than 100,000 acres combined.
A low pressure system will bring rain to Alberta and Saskatchewan. Portions may even see severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
It may have taken all summer long, but this weekend -- the last of the season -- looks to feature dry weather and abundant sunshine across southern Ontario