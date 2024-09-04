Iowa weather: Scattered showers and smoke on the way with cooler temperatures to follow
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is currently tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal
TORONTO — Anyone who finds injured wildlife should seek local support for the animal rather than attempting to deal with the situation themselves, the director of an animal rescue charity says after two men picked up a black bear cub in northern Ontario and took it on a 10-hour drive south in their vehicle.
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.
A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.
Another rainy weekend will interfere with Ontario's current stretch of spectacular September weather
Why do some places in Canada see snow much earlier than others? Here are three reasons why
From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.
The surge of heat over southern British Columbia will raise the fire danger in the coming days. We’ll also see a risk for thunderstorms bubbling up over parts of the province again on Tuesday.
A ridge of high pressure will push more hot and dry air into the region soon. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid-20s, the 30s will return for the weekend.
Steve Irwin died while filming an underwater documentary on Sept. 4, 2006
A blueberry grower in P.E.I. is using the power of the sun to irrigate and fertilize his crop by way of a custom-designed system of solar panels and pumps. Gerard Morrison planted six acres of high-bush blueberries eight years ago at The Berry Orchard in Launching, east of Cardigan. He started harvesting them three years ago. It was very dry the year he planted, and Morrison ended up watering them by hand.That inspired him to search for a more creative way to irrigate.Morrison also uses the sola
How did an otherwise healthy beluga whale called Hvaldemir – an alleged Russian spy whale who came in from the cold – die at the weekend?
Once-slow land movement is accelerating and forcing utility cuts for residents of Ranchos Palos Verdes.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.
Tracking two tropical disturbances
The same tropical rainstorm that dumped heavy rain on parts of Texas during the Labor Day weekend will drift eastward across the Gulf Coast region this week and bring enough rain to trigger localized flooding and travel delays, AccuWeather weather meteorologists say. By the weekend, the tropical rainstorm will reach the Atlantic coast. Over the holiday, 2-8 inches of rain poured down on portions of central Texas and part of the Texas coast. Galveston picked up 6.62 inches in 96 hours as of Tuesd
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
A U.S. astronaut aboard the International Space Station recently captured an incredible video of a meteor exploding through the Earth’s atmosphere high above North Africa.