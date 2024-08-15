Iowa weather: Storm chances continue overnight
Ernesto has officially become the fifth tropical storm of the Atlantic season, and it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week. Will there be impacts to Atlantic Canada? Here's what we're watching
Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic basin, impacting the Caribbean. Ernesto could potentially strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, with a potential impact on Atlantic Canada. The Weather Network's meteorologist, Laura Power, has the details.
Severe thunderstorms are possible once again in Alberta and Manitoba on Thursday. Large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain will be the main threats. Stay alert to the changing conditions in your area
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm risk for Wednesday and Thursday.
Tell us if you've heard this one before — rain showers and thunderstorms could disrupt your outdoor weekend plans in southern Ontario this upcoming weekend
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
Welcome to the jungle, indeed.
The storm threat on the Prairies will shift eastward through Wednesday, and will include the chance of large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts
Wildlife officials are attempting to capture a black bear that attacked a 3-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her tent at a private campground near Red Lodge, Montana. The incident occurred around 10 o’clock on Sunday night at Perry’s RV Park and Campground, which was…
Vibrant displays of the northern lights were seen across North America and beyond, coinciding with the peak of the Perseid meteor showers on August 11.
If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.
The person who was killed worked at a remote radar site in Canada's Arctic region.
The Orkney Native Wildlife Project has spent nearly £8m trapping thousands of stoats since 2019.
A team of researchers in Washington state were surprised after they recently caught a young broadnose sevengill shark in Puget Sound — a species that normally gives birth further south.According to B.C. shark expert Meaghen McCord, a live juvenile has never been captured and recorded in that area before. It comes after the first scientific recording of the species in South Puget Sound, a series of narrow inlets in the Salish Sea off Olympia, Wash., about two years ago."Sharks only move for a ver
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Ernesto
As an out-of-control wildfire rages on in Jasper National Park, many Edmontonians have wondered about the wildfire risk in their home community. Edmonton's river valley along the North Saskatchewan River is the largest urban park in Canada with 4,500 hectares of natural area, said Courtney Teliske, a City of Edmonton ecologist of natural areas. Specialists say several factors make Edmonton more resistant to a fast-spreading wildfire. "The likelihood of a fire getting out of control in the City o
A same-sex Chilean flamingo pair were caring for a newborn chick on Tuesday, one of several flamingo chicks that hatched at a British zoo. The chicks are the result of a successful breeding programme at Paignton Zoo, in Devon, aimed at conserving the declining species and are the first to be welcomed at the zoo since 2018.
Workers arriving at the London Zoo early Tuesday were surprised to discover an unexpected exhibit that suggested the animals were being set free. A mural by elusive street artist Banksy showed a gorilla holding up the entrance gate as birds took flight and a sea lion waddled away. The painting may explain why Bansky-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — have been showing up in the most unlikely places around London for nine straight days.
Environment Canada has included a waterspout watch in its marine forecast for the waters around Prince Edward Island — specifically, east of New Brunswick and north of Nova Scotia.Waterspout watches are issued when cool air moves over relatively warm water."That combination is certainly in place right now," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon."Sea surface temperatures in the southern Gulf are near 20 C, and with colder than normal temperatures in place in our atmosphere aloft."The watch is offic
The International Institute for Sustainable Development's (IISD) Experimental Lakes Area is known as the world's freshwater laboratory, and was set aside for scientists to conduct research in northwest Ontario. Melissa Ridgen visits the region to learn about a new project that's hoping to shed light on the effects of microplastics on ecosystems.