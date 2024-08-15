Iowa weather: Storm chances continue overnight

CBC

A team of researchers in Washington state were surprised after they recently caught a young broadnose sevengill shark in Puget Sound — a species that normally gives birth further south.According to B.C. shark expert Meaghen McCord, a live juvenile has never been captured and recorded in that area before. It comes after the first scientific recording of the species in South Puget Sound, a series of narrow inlets in the Salish Sea off Olympia, Wash., about two years ago."Sharks only move for a ver