Iowa weather: Strong winds return

- The Weather Network
Nocturnal storms march through southern Ontario, threat again on Thursday
The widespread thunderstorm risk persists into Thursday after a round of nocturnal storms marched through the province overnight Wednesday
- FTW Outdoors
Anglers catching this peculiar fish are urged to ‘kill it on sight’
A fisherman in Missouri caught what he thought was an odd fish that refused to die, even when left on the pavement for several hours.
- FTW Outdoors
Anglers discover rare oarfish under attack by sharks off Cabo
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's 'Nonsensical' Jab At Rising Sea Levels Is Hit By Wave Of Mockery
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado spotted in Alberta, active weather risk looms again today
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the windy and wet weather today.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tracking thunderstorms as they roll into Ontario Wednesday
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
- The Weather Network
Rising warmth renews the risk of severe thunderstorms in Ontario
Heads-up, Ontario: Increasing heat will be the catalyst for a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a chance that some areas could see cells reach severe criteria
- CBC
Company misses deadline to remove illegal waste near Cultus Lake
A company has missed its deadline to remove thousands of tons of illegally dumped waste from a farm near Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Columbia Valley.The waste on a property on Iverson Road near the lake, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, was originally dropped off at the site over the course of several months in 2022 without provincial approval, violating B.C.'s Environmental Management Act.The waste — which contains large amounts of plastics, wood and other foreign materials that made it unsuit
- CBC
What should be done about a hidden rock pile near Lake St. Clair's shoreline?
"We've seen people hurt by it," says Paul Hotte of Hotte Marine in Windsor-Essex, Ont.He's referring to a hidden pile of rocks in Lake St. Clair near the shoreline in the Tecumseh area of Russell Woods.Hotte and other residents are concerned they present a hazard to boaters and people on watercraft — adding they've been dealing with it for decades."People have been hitting them and never, ever did anybody do anything but mark them as a real hazard."The hazard markers are floating buoys that have
- The Weather Network
Threat for power outages as potent winds whip across parts of the Prairies
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storm threat in Ontario and Quebec continues into Thursday
The storm focus shifts to eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, but southwestern Ontario isn't home-free yet. Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the timing and risk details.
- BBC
Shark seen regurgitating echidna in surprising first
Australian researchers were stunned to see the spiky, land-dwelling echidna emerge from a tiger shark.
- The Canadian Press
A tranquilized black bear takes a dive from a tree, falls into a waiting tarp
CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.
- CNN
Blazes erupt in northern Israel after cross-border attacks from Lebanon
Large fires broke out in northern Israel overnight, Israeli police said early Tuesday, attributing the blazes to rocket fire from southern Lebanon.
- The Canadian Press
See a goofy-looking bird on the ground? It's likely a baby and it's fine, experts say
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It's fledgling season, a time when animal rescue experts say they are inundated with calls about goofy-looking birds stumbling around on the ground.
- The Canadian Press
Bear survives hard fall from tree near downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
- KOCO - Oklahoma City Videos
Severe storms continue to move across Oklahoma
- Cover Media
Cute Mexican Wolf Pups Bring New Hope For Endangered Species
These adorable little fellows are among the nine Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo in April. Seven of the cute critters - who will grow up to be rather more fearsome - were successfully placed into wild dens in New Mexico in May as part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Programme aimed at bolstering the subspecies' population in the southwestern United States and Mexico. At just 10 days old, the pups - six males and one female - were carefully transported to New Mexico. During their journey, two animal care specialists and a veterinary technician from Brookfield Zoo ensured the pups were well-fed and kept warm. Upon arrival in New Mexico, members of the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team covered the pups with the scent of similarly aged wild pups to integrate them seamlessly into their new dens. Each pup was swabbed for DNA and given a studbook number before being placed back in the den. Biologists monitored the radio-collared mothers to ensure they accepted the zoo-born pups. This fostering process, which improves the genetic diversity of the wild population, marked a milestone this year with the 100th pup placed in the wild since fostering began in 2014. Two additional female pups from the same litter remain at Brookfield Zoo. The Mexican wolf, the rarest and most genetically distinct subspecies of grey wolf in North America, once numbered around 4,000 across central and northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.
- ABC News Videos
Major heat wave in West as temperatures could hit triple digits
A life-threatening heat wave is approaching the West, with temperatures expected to exceed 110 degrees from California to Nevada to Arizona.
- Time
How to Protect Yourself During a Heat Wave
The heat will impact California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and Wyoming through Friday.