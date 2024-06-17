Iowa weather: Summer heat's here for the next few days
Iowa weather: Summer heat's here for the next few days
Iowa weather: Summer heat's here for the next few days
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
Earvin 'Magic' Johnson's sports empire has grown to include the Dodgers, Sparks, LAFC and Washington Commanders. He also became the fourth billionaire athlete.
Heat warnings in effect across Ontario & Quebec with dangerous heat and humidex on the way for a long stretch of 5-7 days. Thunderstorm threat also builds this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
Charles Barkley said Friday that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA's media deals.
Here’s what to know.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese insisted all she did Sunday was make a basketball play against Caitlin Clark.
DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had his step-back 3-pointer swatted away, then ended up in a heap on the floor and was called for a loose-ball foul.
Heat warnings have been issued across eastern Ontario as a "prolonged heat event" is set to descend on the region Monday, Environment Canada says.Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected for most of the week, the weather agency said in warnings issued Sunday afternoon.Daytime highs could soar as high as 35 C, with humidex values making it feel between 40 and 45, Environment Canada said.There will also be little nighttime relief, with lows ranging from 18 to 23 C, not accounting for the
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics’ catastrophic performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals gave them a chance to clinch another championship on Monday night under the 17 banners already hanging in the TD Garden rafters.
The threat of severe weather is returning to northwestern Ontario, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepared for sudden weather changes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of these severe weather conditions.