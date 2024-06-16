Iowa weather: Summer heats here for the next few days
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
Stay alert for watches and warnings on the southern Prairies as the potential grows for a strong squall line on Saturday evening
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
Heat warnings have been issued across eastern Ontario as a "prolonged heat event" is set to descend on the region Monday, Environment Canada says.Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected for most of the week, the weather agency said in warnings issued Sunday afternoon.Daytime highs could soar as high as 35 C, with humidex values making it feel between 40 and 45, Environment Canada said.There will also be little nighttime relief, with lows ranging from 18 to 23 C, not accounting for the
The threat of severe weather is returning to northwestern Ontario, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepared for sudden weather changes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of these severe weather conditions.
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and there is a potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
A shellfish disposal facility that's been subject to complaints and legal action over its odour will cease operations in eastern New Brunswick on Sunday.That's according to a letter from Coastal Shell general manager Jamie Goguen to notify processors who rely on the plant near Richibucto. Nat Richard, executive director of the Lobster Processors Association in New Brunswick, confirmed about 10 of his members received the letter announcing the facility closure."We had no advance notice," Richard
Aerial footage of humpback whales shows how efficiently they can twist and turn their huge bodies.
A living shoreline is being installed at part of Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., partly with the aim of helping filter contaminants that would otherwise end up in the water.The work being done at Birch Cove Park includes installing a fence made from trees to help protect the perimeter of the living shoreline. Native species such as red osier dogwood and willow will be planted to encourage biodiversity.Elizabeth Montgomery, the water resources specialist with the Halifax Regional Municipality's e
Platinum Sky Farm's owner says a dog jumped the fence Tuesday and was caught on security camera terrorizing their animals
The chaotic weather map includes the potential for severe thunderstorms developing in between the hot and cold fronts. Forecasters said the colliding fronts could lead to areas of flash flooding between eastern Nebraska and northern Wisconsin