Iowa weather: Sunnier weather returns before more cold wind
Iowa weather: Sunnier weather returns before more cold wind
Iowa weather: Sunnier weather returns before more cold wind
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December
When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
Gravenhurst, Ont., remained under a state of emergency on Monday night after intense snow squalls battered parts of the province over the weekend.The town in Muskoka, which is roughly 176 kilometres north of Toronto, was hit with around 140 centimetres of snow over the weekend and declared a state of emergency early Sunday. Officials said on Monday that the state of emergency was continuing because the substantial snowfall resulted in a prolonged closure of Highway 11.At around 10 p.m. on Monday
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.
Many Republicans who may have the returning president’s ear bitterly oppose dam breaching.
Weather in December will be cooler than normal in the Windsor-Essex region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.In fact, the weather agency says the region is the only one in Canada where cooler temperatures are forecasted. But January and February will be warmer than usual, said senior climatologist Dave Phillips. "I'm going to say that this winter is going to be more of a winter than last year," Phillips told CBC's Windsor Morning."But you know … it could still be warmer than no
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario as we begin the new work week.
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.
Some of the hardest hit areas so far were in New York state, where several villages reported more than 40 inches of snow.
Post-Thanksgiving travel will be treacherous in parts of the Great Lakes region on Monday with more lake-effect snow falling after the region was already buried under feet of it, while cold temperatures remain across a large swath of the United States.
Bitter cold is also hanging on: Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average over much of the Midwest and East. Even Florida is shivering.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After U.S. travelers battled through harsh weekend weather to reach home following the Thanksgiving holiday, residents of the Great Lakes region face the prospect of more snow through the week, forecasters said.
The Cheam and Sqwá First Nations in the Fraser Valley are sounding the alarm for the second time in a few months about mysterious discharge flowing into the Hope Slough in Chilliwack, B.C., that they say is toxic. Cheam First Nation biologist Mike Pearson said the cloudy, foaming substance running through a ditch into the main stem of the slough smells like a combination of chemicals and sewage."It's distressing from an environmental point of view and from a human health point of view," he said.