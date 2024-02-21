Iowa weather: Sunshine and warmer temps continue
Iowa weather: Sunshine and warmer temps continue
Iowa weather: Sunshine and warmer temps continue
A lake has formed in the typically-dry Badwater Basin at Death Valley National Park in California. See satellite images released by NASA.
Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines flights reached speeds of more than 800 mph on Saturday due to wind — some of the highest known recorded speeds.
Heavy rain is falling across the state, flooding roads and threatening to trigger landslides.
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Saturday accused Chinese fishermen of trying to "intentionally destroy" Scarborough Shoal.
A messy mix of weather targets parts of Atlantic Canada once again this week, this time with the threat for ice accretion on the table
As we enter the final weeks of meteorological winter, spring-like temperatures could start to tease their way across the border.
“That’s quite the fall. What a blessing to be in stable condition.”
Footage showing humpback whales breaching while a young surfer drops into a wave at Waimea Bay is reminiscent of an even more extraordinary scene in 2014.
The discovery is of “particular significance,” researchers in Bangladesh said.
WASHINGTON — The United States has experienced a surge in clean energy projects, representing more than $200 billion in new investments since President Joe Biden signed an expansive climate bill into law more than a year ago. But the election and the potential for a Republican takeover is prompting concern that key parts of the law could be upended. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has repeatedly attacked central elements of the Inflation Reduction A
Researchers discovered the scaly animal on cliffs and in a nearby forest.
Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa traveled to Antarctica to observe the reproductive habits of the mysterious giant sea spiders.
A man in India was killed by a lion after the zoo-goer ignored warnings about jumping into the lion's habitat, according to multiple reports.
The recent deaths of two young black bears have wildlife advocates once again calling for officers with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) to wear body cameras.Pacific Wild, a non-profit organization focused on wildlife conservation, first called on the Environment Ministry to require body cameras on conservation officers in 2019, after more than 500 bears were put down that year.Now, the organization is renewing those calls, after 2023 saw a decade-high number of 603 bears killed by th
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green advocates for a $25 climate tax to address the environmental impact of tourism.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he was confident that expanded sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol would be available across the country in 2025. He added that, until then, the administration would likely issue temporary waivers this summer to enable such sales as needed. according to anonymous sources that the administration by late March will approve a request from a group of Midwest governors to allow year-round sales of E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol, but will push the start date into next year.
Santa Barbara County, Calif., has issued evacuation warnings ahead of the latest storm set to slam the state this week. National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters warned of possible flooding, strong winds and potential tornadoes across parts of California. The severe weather could last through Wednesday, with forecasters warning of a moderate risk of excessive rainfall…
"No more backaches!": Amazon shoppers are "extremely impressed" with this snow thrower — and it's under $200.
It wasn't exactly a great beach day as colder air moved in, prompting a cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce.
For the green transition to be fair and just to people and communities around the globe, countries must change the way energy is used and governed.