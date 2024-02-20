Iowa weather: Sunshine and warmer temps continue

AccuWeather

Temperatures will be on an upward trend this week across the center and eastern half of the nation, AccuWeather forecasters say. However, the next storm is already on the horizon. Daytime highs are projected to transition from the 20s and 30s over the past weekend to the 40s and 50s by midweek. Partly to mostly sunny skies will accompany the rising temperatures, making for a rather mild stretch by mid-February standards. Any leftover snow cover from the start of the weekend will melt quickly ove